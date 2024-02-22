Inside Taylor Swift's Harvard Class — Harvard Gazette

Entertainment
On a recent Monday afternoon, Professor Stephanie Burt asked some 200 students gathered in Lowell Lecture Hall for the popular new English course Taylor Swift and Her World to think about their role as listeners of Fifteen, the second track from the superstar's second album, Fearless.
In the song, Swift presents herself as a relevant and ambitious teenager with lyrics that reflect high school, friendship and dating. Burt compared the song's reflective qualities to those of William Wordsworth (1798). poem Tintern Abbey.
She emerges as a sort of ally for us, which is what the poet and literary theorist says. Allen Grossman calls a hermeneutic friend, says Bert, Donald P. and Katherine B. Loker Professor in the Department of English. Or in other words, the literary or musical text you are embarking on will help you, it simultaneously knows more than you and knows what is going on in your home.
The course resonates with the many students who have been fans of it since childhood. Sitting in rows downstairs and on the balcony, they nodded intently during the lecture, occasionally laughing when Burt threw in a favored Swiftie reference.
This is the largest class Burt has ever taught and the largest class taught in the arts and humanities this spring. The professor, who had long wanted to create a course focused on the works of a songwriter, knew full well that it was time to examine Swift's writing through an academic lens.
“She’s one of the great composers of our time,” Burt said. If she wasn't, she wouldn't be as popular. And I love the idea of spending so much time with his music.
The program is organized around eras of Swift's career, starting with her 2006 debut album and progressing to her most recent. Students examine themes of fan and celebrity culture, whiteness, adolescence and adulthood alongside songs by Dolly Parton, Carole King, Beyonc and Selena, and writing by Willa Cather , Alexander Pope, Sylvia Plath and James Weldon Johnson.
The best way to get someone into something is to connect them to something they already love, Burt said in an interview before the class. I think there will be a lot more Harvard students reading Alexander Pope because he takes Taylor Swift's class than if he only showed up to classes that had completely dead people.
Burt explained that she teaches Swift as a songwriter rather than a poet, because writing for music is a literary form in its own right, requiring different skills than writing for the page. Burt and fellow teacher Matthew Jordan regularly bust out songs on the piano during class. During a recent class, the entire room spontaneously burst into song while Jordan performed Love Story.
Usually, poetry refers to works of art that use only words created to be read on a page that do not need to be read aloud by the author, Burt said. Songwriters write for a melody; they write for singing performers. You don't get everything you can from a song if you read it on one page.
Department of tortured poets?
May I behold in thee what I was once, My dear, dear Sister! Knowing that Nature never did betray The heart that loved her; tis her privilege, Through all the years of this our life, to lead From joy to joy: While here I stand, not only with the sense Of present pleasure, but with pleasing thoughts That in this moment there is life and food For future years. And so I dare to hope,
Wish you could go back And tell yourself what you know now But Ive found time can heal most anything And you just might find who you're supposed to be Well, in your life youll do things Greater than dating the boy on the football team I didn't know it at fifteen
What common themes do you see in these extracts from William Wordsworth's Lines Composed a Few Miles Above Tintern Abbey and Taylor Swifts Fifteen? Listen to the teachers below.
transcription
STEPHANIE BURT: She [Taylor Swift] is far from the first or only writer to have written looking at her younger self and addressing someone else, a friend, a specified reader, an audience as a younger version of 'herself. I'm going to tell you what I wish someone had told me when I was that age, because I look at you, listener, reader, sister named Dorothy and I see myself when I was that age, and by the way , I'm really close to that. age. I've only grown a little. I'll show you how it works. It is a central trope of the literary movement that generates tortured poets, which we call romanticism.
Cormac Savage, 25, a specialist in romance languages and literature and government, has been a fan of Swift since the age of 6, when he received a platinum copy of Fearless for Christmas. So when he saw the course list, he immediately knew it was the one.
I think I will come out of this English class with a greater knowledge of music as a byproduct of studying literature, which is a really unique takeaway from this course, said Savage, who looking forward to reading Wordsworth and comparing his poetry to Swift's Folklore album. .
Jada Pisani Lee, 26, who studies computer science, has also been a fan since elementary school. The sophomore said she signed up for the class to learn about Swift's impact on culture, from music to style to copyright law.
Although some critics do not consider Swift worthy of classic analysis in English class, Burt does not politely disagree.
Half of the English-language authors we consider classic, high culture and serious today were disparaged because they were popular and pop in their day, Burt said. Often those who were maligned for being pop were authors who wrote for women while the prestige classics were the preserve of highly educated white men.
The professor hopes that students will gain not only a greater appreciation of Swift, but also a new set of tools for literary and cultural analysis and greater engagement with authors beyond the pop star.
If I were not able to connect Taylor's catalog to various other older works of literature, I would not teach this course, Burt said. But I also wouldn't teach this course if I didn't really love her songs and didn't find her worthy of sustained critical attention. She really is that good.
