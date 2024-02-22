Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on a date at Sydney Zoo

Making the most of their time ahead of the grand opening of Taylor Swift's first Sydney Eras Tour concert, the IT couple were spotted on a local sightseeing tour on Thursday. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrived in the major Australian city to reunite with his girlfriend. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Swift played the tourist card a day ago and visited Sydney Zoo with members of her Eras Tour team. It seems the 14-time Grammy-winning pop star has found her favorite tourist spot, because that's precisely where the lovebirds were spotted hanging out just hours after Travis landed in Australia.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's date at the Sydney Zoo

Also read: Taylor Swift becomes winner of the IFPI Global Artist Chart for the fourth time

During their private tour, the IT couple held hands while connecting with Australian wildlife. Channel 9 News, a local media outlet, reported the sighting with video footage. Travis and Taylor were in vacation mode just hours before the Love Story diva was set to take over her first Sydney Eras Tour gig at Accor Stadium with opening act Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift and Kelce met koalas and shared healthy interactions with kangaroos. Once again, Swift's dancing entourage joined the duo for the day. Their date at the Sydney Zoo was their first outing like this since the Super Bowl.

To keep it casual, the Style hitmaker opted for a denim mini skirt, tank top and white sneakers. She kept her hair in a messy bun and accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, her boyfriend wore his patterned red shorts with paired white sneakers.

Sydney Zoo is said to be home to more than 4,000 animals, including koalas, kangaroos and wallabies.

Following her three days of concerts in Melbourne, Swift's Sydney shows begin on February 23 and February 26 concludes this stellar series.