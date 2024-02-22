Entertainment
Which American actor was actually hired to play James Bond?
Summary
- Back to the Future teaches us that traditions are not always what they seem over time.
- An American actor has been chosen to play James Bond, twice breaking with a long-standing tradition.
- John Gavin was set to play James Bond in Diamonds are Forever, but Sean Connery returned instead.
MOVIE CAPTION: An American actor has been cast as James Bond and even signed an official studio contract!
A key aspect of the iconic film, Back to the future, is that when Marty McFly sees his teenage mother, he learns that all these rules and beliefs that she had repeated to him all his life were mostly just rubbish, and that his mother didn't believe in any of them. when she was actually his age. It's a powerful lesson that often “traditions” weren't actually traditions until they were long separated from the original intention (one of the most famous examples of this is the the way in which pink was considered a “boy's” color as recently as 1918and yet “tradition” has been saying the opposite for decades).
I mention this because of the long-standing tradition that James Bond can never be played by an American actor in an “official” Eon Productions James Bond film (so not including the original Casino Royale). Bond has been played by a Scottish actor, an Irish actor, an Australian actor, a Welsh actor and two English actors, but never American. Since then, it has become an accepted “rule” for James Bond – no Americans. And yet, an American actor was chosen to play James Bond, signed contract and all, TWICE!
Who was the first American hired to play James Bond?
John Gavin was born in Los Angeles as Juan Vincent Apablasa II. His father was of Chilean descent and his mother was a Mexican aristocrat. His parents divorced when he was very young, and his mother remarried a man named Herald Ray Golenor, who adopted Gavin and renamed him John Anthony Golener. Gavin attended prep school and then Stanford University on scholarships, and he graduated from the prestigious university with a degree in economics and Latin American affairs.
During the Korean War, Gavin's ability to speak Spanish and Portuguese fluently led him to serve as flag lieutenant (essentially the principal aide) to Admiral Milton E. Miles on the famous USS. Princeton. After the war, Gavin offered to serve as technical advisor to a family friend who was a film producer. Instead, the producer made him take a screen test to become an actor. He began appearing in films, soon choosing the stage name John Gavin. His big break came in 1959, when he starred opposite Lana Turner in the hit film, Imitation of life. He followed this with tricks Spartacus (where he was able to show his body) and Deliciousboth critically acclaimed and commercially successful.
He continued to have a successful acting career into the 1960s, but he never really achieved great stardom, in part, as he later noted, because he never really learned to play ! He explained in a 1967 newspaper article:
When I walked through the gate, Universal stopped building actors. All of a sudden I was playing leading roles. I knew I was a beginner but they told me to shut up and act. Some of these early roles were unplayable. Even Laurence Olivier couldn't have done anything with it. The dialogue included cardboard lines such as “I love you.” You can count on me, darling. I'll wait.' It was all I could do not to add “with egg on my face.”
He briefly tried his hand as an unaffiliated actor, before re-signing with Universal in 1964. In 1970, George Lazenby, Sean Connery's initial replacement as James Bond, who starred in the 1970s 1969. On Her Majesty's Secret Service, left the role of James Bond, forcing Albert “Cubby” Broccoli of Eon Productions to cast a new Bond. In December 1970, Broccoli noted that he had tested Burt Reynolds and John Gavin for the role, elaborate“Either could take on the role, but I will make an extra effort to cast an English actor before choosing the role.”
A month later, it was official and Gavin signed a contract to play James Bond in the next Bond film, Diamonds are forever.
But of course, things are never that simple…
Why did John Gavin never play James Bond?
Gavin had actually starred in one of the many knockoff James Bond films of the late 1960s and 1968s. OSS 117 – Double Agent…
However, there was still only one Sean Connery at the time, and the “real” money, so to speak, when it came to the James Bond films, came from United Artists, the studio cinema which had a distribution agreement with Eon Productions. Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman to distribute the James Bond films, and David Picker, the head of United Artists, couldn't understand how Eon had lost Connery and why he was being replaced by another less famous actor in Gavin. Picker called back later:
After our failure with Lazenby, we had to get Sean back, so I met Sean and it turns out they treated him really bad. I made a deal that Sean would respond to, that he would just have to make one more movie for us. (I said), “If you make one more James Bond movie, we'll do a three-movie deal with you where you can make any movie within a certain budget.” »
“Sean came back and obviously revived the series and only made one film under that deal. It was The Offense, playing a sadistic police officer; a very good film that didn't never found an audience. Sean never forgot that I was the one for him. and he was very complimentary about it over the years. I saw him at a dinner in Los Angeles he four or five years ago. When I saw him, he said, 'David Picker is the only movie director I've ever liked!'
Gavin, however, was still under contract! So he got paid for the film, and he still remained under contract for the next James Bond film! Broccoli note“It was a business deal – with our agreement, of course. So we accepted the fact that Sean is Bond – but not that John isn't. I think John Gavin will be eligible for the role of James Bond when it will come back.”
When Connery couldn't be persuaded to return for Live and Let DieBroccoli initially felt that Gavin deserved the role because he had been passed over, but it seems that thought passed fairly quickly, and Roger Moore was hired to play the role, and he evidently continued in that role for over a decade, so Gavin never got the chance again.
By the time Moore finished playing Bond, Gavin had already finished his acting career and was in fact United States Ambassador to Mexico, a role he held from 1981 to 1986 (his last two roles were both in 1981, in the film World history, part oneand in an episode of Fantasy Island).
The legend is…
STATUS: TRUE
Click on here for more James Bond specific captions.
Sources
