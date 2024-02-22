



This is a real SOB story. The Kremlin retaliated against President Biden on Thursday after the US commander in chief called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, crazy during a fundraiser in California – with Moscow comparing Biden to a pathetic Hollywood cowboy. “It is unlikely that the President of the United States would use such language against the leader of another state, which would damage the reputation of our President, President Putin. But it demeans those who use such vocabulary,” said spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Biden, 81, made a joke about the former KGB spy at an event in San Francisco on Wednesday evening, during which he called climate change the “last existential threat” to humanity. We have crazy people like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is the climate,” the president added.





Biden made the joke at a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday. ALLISON’S DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The “SOB” comment was probably some sort of attempt to sound like a Hollywood cowboy. But honestly, I don't think it's possible, Peskov laughed. “Has Mr. Putin ever used a bad word to address you? This never happened. Therefore, I think such vocabulary demeans America itself,” he added. The search comes as relations between Russia and the West continue to deteriorate following the death of Putin's main political opponent, Alexei Navalny, in an isolated penal colony last week.





Last week, Biden accused Putin of involvement in the death of dissident Alexei Navalny. RUT / SplashNews.com Biden said he believed Navalny's death was “a consequence of something Putin and his thugs did.” The Kremlin has criticized the U.S. response to Putin's harsh criticism, calling it rushed and unwarranted. Dmitry Medvedev, a Putin ally who served as Russia's president from 2008 to 2012, said this week that the real threat to global security was useless old men like Biden himself. The US president is senile and ready to start a war with Russia, Medvedev insisted. With post wires

