The 'Deer Hunter' and 'Law & Order' actor was 76

Paul D'Amato, actor best known for his roles in The deer hunter, Slap shotand several episodes of Law and order, is dead. He was 76 years old.

According to DeadlineD'Amato died Monday, Feb. 19, after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease similar to Parkinson's disease.

D'Amato's longtime partner, actress Marina Re, confirmed his death on social media.

“It is with such deep sadness that I cannot begin to convey it, but the light and love of my life, my beloved Paul D'Amato took flight this afternoon,” wrote D. in a Facebook post late Monday evening.

“I wanted to keep this to myself, keep it forever and never let it go, but he touched so many people's lives, he was so loved, it wouldn't be fair,” she continued. “He may have played tough villains, but there is no gentler, kinder, more compassionate man.” Whether he was hitting the slopes, riding his motorcycle, skating on the ice, rollerblading through the village or kayaking on the lake, he lived life to the fullest.

Re added: “His courage and grace in his fight against this cruel and relentless disease, PSP, made me fall in love with him all over again. It was the privilege and blessing of my life to be able to care for him during these four extraordinarily difficult years.

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, D'Amato began his career as a stagehand before becoming an actor at the age of 21. He attended Emerson College in Boston, where he performed in school plays and was on the hockey team before graduating in 1973.

His big break came in the 1977 ice hockey film Slapshot, where he played the main antagonist opposite Paul Newman. D'Amato's appearance in the film is said to have inspired John Byrne's interpretation of the comic book character Wolverine.

D'Amato went on to star in several other films during the 1970s and 1980s, including The deadliest season (1977), The deer hunter (1978), Firepower (1979), The Gate of Heaven (1980), and F/X (1986).

He also had a prolific television career, often being cast as a thug or henchman. In the 1990s and 2000s, D'Amato appeared as different characters in several episodes of Law and order And Law and order: criminal intent. His last appearance was in a 2005 episode of Criminal intent where he played Dom Iovino. He also starred in The Six Million Man, Murder Ink, And American Theater.

His last on-screen role came in Noah Hawley's 2009 crime drama. The Unusualswhere he starred in the fourth episode.

He is survived by Re and his sister Andrea.

