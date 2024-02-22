Entertainment
The 'Deer Hunter' and 'Law & Order' actor was 76
Paul D'Amato, actor best known for his roles in The deer hunter, Slap shotand several episodes of Law and order, is dead. He was 76 years old.
According to DeadlineD'Amato died Monday, Feb. 19, after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease similar to Parkinson's disease.
D'Amato's longtime partner, actress Marina Re, confirmed his death on social media.
“It is with such deep sadness that I cannot begin to convey it, but the light and love of my life, my beloved Paul D'Amato took flight this afternoon,” wrote D. in a Facebook post late Monday evening.
“I wanted to keep this to myself, keep it forever and never let it go, but he touched so many people's lives, he was so loved, it wouldn't be fair,” she continued. “He may have played tough villains, but there is no gentler, kinder, more compassionate man.” Whether he was hitting the slopes, riding his motorcycle, skating on the ice, rollerblading through the village or kayaking on the lake, he lived life to the fullest.
Re added: “His courage and grace in his fight against this cruel and relentless disease, PSP, made me fall in love with him all over again. It was the privilege and blessing of my life to be able to care for him during these four extraordinarily difficult years.
Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, D'Amato began his career as a stagehand before becoming an actor at the age of 21. He attended Emerson College in Boston, where he performed in school plays and was on the hockey team before graduating in 1973.
His big break came in the 1977 ice hockey film Slapshot, where he played the main antagonist opposite Paul Newman. D'Amato's appearance in the film is said to have inspired John Byrne's interpretation of the comic book character Wolverine.
D'Amato went on to star in several other films during the 1970s and 1980s, including The deadliest season (1977), The deer hunter (1978), Firepower (1979), The Gate of Heaven (1980), and F/X (1986).
He also had a prolific television career, often being cast as a thug or henchman. In the 1990s and 2000s, D'Amato appeared as different characters in several episodes of Law and order And Law and order: criminal intent. His last appearance was in a 2005 episode of Criminal intent where he played Dom Iovino. He also starred in The Six Million Man, Murder Ink, And American Theater.
His last on-screen role came in Noah Hawley's 2009 crime drama. The Unusualswhere he starred in the fourth episode.
He is survived by Re and his sister Andrea.
Check out some tributes to D'Amato below.
RIP Paul D’Amato. We will miss you.
HonestLarry (@HonestLarry1) February 20, 2024
RIP Paul DAmato. Most of us know him as Tim Dr. Hook McCracken from the best hockey movie of all time – Slap Shot.
Good luck, Dr. Hook. Thank you for entertaining us.
D'Amato was 75 years old. pic.twitter.com/tUlZjedwwy
The Hockey Samurai (@hockey_samurai) February 20, 2024
RIP Paul D’Amato
We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and actors. #ripdrohook pic.twitter.com/J0q51Jchg4
Steve Carlson #17 (@Hanson_Brothers) February 20, 2024
Slap Shot would never have been the same film without the presence of Paul D'Amato, who died Monday after a long illness. He was 76 years old.
His portrayal of Tim “Dr. Hook” McCracken, the coach and punk leader of that Syracuse team, was absolutely unforgettable. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/R3KzzcFVEs
Jonathon Jackson (@jonathonj1970) February 20, 2024
Sorry to hear of the passing of actor Paul D'Amato. He appeared in films such as THE DEER HUNTER, HEAVEN'S GATE, and SUSPECT, but it was his role as “Dr. Hook” McCracken in 1977's SLAP SHOT that influenced John Byrne's rendering of Wolverine. He was 74 years old. pic.twitter.com/hF7wBry9y3
Media Play (ed) (@MediaPlayed) February 21, 2024
RIP, Paul D'Amato aka Dr. Hook in the movie Slapshot pic.twitter.com/DGSFkLKuUw
THE CAYDEN LINDSTROM FAN CLUB (@German_Diver) February 20, 2024
Well, that's disappointing. RIP to Paul DAmato, aka Tim Dr. Hook McCracken, a fellow @EmersonAlumni who returned my junior year to serve as guest coach for his Alma Maters club team in the Boylston Cup against Berklee College of Music. An extremely nice guy. Legend. pic.twitter.com/UKaihKjjX2
Jesse Liebman (@TheJesseLiebman) February 20, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tvinsider.com/1123595/paul-damato-dead-the-deer-hunter-law-order-slap-shot/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 'Deer Hunter' and 'Law & Order' actor was 76
- Google signs deal with Reddit for AI training data
- Carrie Johnson's lavish family garden has a secret royal detail
- Wendy Williams diagnosed with same form of dementia as Bruce Willis | Entertainment
- EA is offering 11,000 college football players $600 each for NIL video game rights
- Orchids as a muse: Flowers and fashion collide in the New York Botanical Garden Conservatory
- Why Britain is struggling with nuclear power
- Kremlin slams 'Hollywood cowboy' Biden for Putin's 'crazy SOB' remark
- Explore cutting-edge AI solutions in collaboration with Microsoft at NVIDIA GTC
- Climate change linked to increased mental distress among teenagers, according to Drexel study
- Sunak refuses to repeat Badenoch's claims in the Post Office “lies” row
- Biden calls Putin a 'crazy SOB' and says climate change is an 'existential threat' at fundraiser