Bollywood Roundup: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Poonam Pandey and more…

To no longer be seen smoking by his daughter, Shahid Kapoor decided to kick her butt

Mumbai – Actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his decision to quit smoking, and it's about his eight-year-old daughter Misha.

Shahid appeared in season 6 of 'No Filter Neha', a podcast hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, who chats with her industry friends and leads interesting conversations.

During the show, Shahid revealed his decision to quit smoking: “When I was smoking, I hid from my daughter and I smoked. This is actually why I gave up; One day, while I was hiding and smoking, I told myself I wasn't going to do this forever. And that was actually the day I decided to quit smoking.

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple has two children: daughter Misha and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', a sci-fi romantic comedy starring Kriti Sanon.

He then has “Deva” in the works.

“No Filter Neha 6” is streaming on JioTV and JioTV+.

Priyanka Chopra gives insight into MM's 'first hike'; fans gush over his voice

Mumbai– Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday shared glimpses of her little bundle of joy Malti Marie's (MM) first hike, recounting how she touched everything, jumped in puddles, called the little angel her “magic dust”.

On Instagram, where Priyanka has 90.6 million followers, she shared a series of photos and videos, in which MM can be seen wearing a leopard print jacket, long-sleeved black t-shirt and matching tights. Her look was completed with black shoes.

The photos show her enjoying the hike while playing in the mud. In the video, MM can be heard sweetly saying, “Hiking…ok.”

The post is captioned as follows: “The magic of nature. His first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles until she was knee-deep in mud. Seeing her in real time experiencing everything for the first time… is just her magic dust that she sprinkles into my life every day.

Nick Jonas dropped a red heart eyes emoji in the comments section.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the photos and wrote: “Her little voice STAWP IT.”

One user said, “Malti magic,” while the other commented, “she looks like jiju.”

Another fan wrote: “OMGooooood his voice.”

Priyanka got married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last featured in 'Love Again'. She then has the “heads of state” in her kitty.

Poonam Pandey jokes with dads at temple: 'Maine Daraya Bilkul Bhi Nahi Tha'

Mumbai– Days after faking her 'death' from cervical cancer and making national headlines, controversial actress-model Poonam Pandey was spotted at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Andheri, Mumbai on Thursday.

The visuals show Poonam wearing a yellow ethnic kurta, matching palazzos and a pink dupatta. She kept her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look. She was holding a 'puja thali' in her hands.

A photographer asked Poonam, “Aap kaisi hain (How are you)?” ”, to which she responded with a laugh: “Ek dum premiere Classe (I’m fine, first class)!”

The pap then jokingly said, “Aapne daraa diya (you scared us). »

Pandey laughed and replied, “Aap darr gaye the, maine daraya bilkul bhi nahi tha (You were scared, but I didn’t try to scare you). »

“Darshan principal karke aayi (I will now take darshan),” she concluded and entered the temple. The video then shows her praying inside the temple and bowing to seek blessings from the Almighty.

Stung by widespread criticism of his “killer move”, Pandey defended himself, saying his efforts had resulted in the words “Cervical Cancer” appearing in 500 newspaper headlines on the same day.

Shivangi Verma to make OTT debut with musical love story

Mumbai– 'Choti Sarrdaarni' fame actress Shivangi Verma is all set to make her OTT debut with a musical love story, saying it will take the audience on an emotional journey.

Shivangi, who will play a prominent role in the yet-to-be-titled series, said, “There are so many goosebumps moments that will take the audience on an emotional journey. I am also an emotional person and that is why I connect to the story.

The 'Bhutu' actress added, “I couldn't be happier. I think every actor gets what they deserve in one way or another, and it's such a great feeling. I chose this web show because of Nivedita Basu (Senior Vice President of Atrangii Group) as she has always been in my mind and I always wanted to work with her. And of course, I loved the musical love story.

The project revolves around couples, their loves and their sorrows.

Shivangi added, “I don’t know if it’s a happy or sad ending, but tears will definitely roll down your eyes. And there won't be a single scene where you can blink.

The show will be broadcast on Atrangii.

Urmila recalls how SRK made the co-actors feel comfortable while shooting for 'Chamatkar'

Mumbai– Actress Urmila Matondkar recalled shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for the song 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' from the 1992 romantic comedy 'Chamatkar', calling him not only a great actor but also a adorable human being.

Urmila appeared in the special episode of the reality TV show 'Indian Idol 14'. Paying tribute to Urmila's journey in the film industry, the contestants delivered melodious numbers.

Piyush Panwar from Rajasthan, who owned the stage and once again impressed everyone with his amazing renditions of 'Bahut Khoobsurat Ho' from the film 'Khoobsurat' and 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' from the film 'Chamatkar'.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Urmila spoke about her co-star SRK and said, “This song 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, and it has a distinct fan base . Piyush, you have attempted the song beautifully. I remember shooting with the iconic Shahrukh, who is not only a great actor but also a lovely human being.

“He is one of the best actors who has also done theater, he has been humble from the beginning and he has an aura that puts his co-actors at ease. I think the people who have worked with him and shared screen space with him are truly blessed,” shared Urmila.

Impressed with Piyush’s performance, Urmila added, “You sang beautifully. You have a softness in your voice like Rafi Sahab, which is rare to hear these days.

“Indian Idol Season 14” is streaming on Sony.

Ajay Devgn admits to supernatural experiences while filming on location

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is a firm believer in Lord Shiva and has made films like 'Shivaay' and 'Bholaa', incorporating themes around Lord Shiva, has confessed to having supernatural experiences.

The actor spoke to the media on Thursday and said that in the first 10-12 years of his career, he experienced supernatural events. However, he did not get into the nitty-gritty of these experiments.

The actor said, “In the first 10-12 years of my career, when we were shooting on location, I experienced supernatural events. I won't go into detail about these experiences, but they were quite unsettling, I must admit.

The actor further shared that he loves the horror genre as it is a universal genre, adding that every religion mentions black magic.

He added, “I love the horror genre, audiences around the world connect to it, every religion in the world finds mention of black magic. »

Ajay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Shaitaan' which also stars R. Madhavan and Jyothika.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8. (IANS)