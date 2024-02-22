An Accomplished Artist Continues to Fulfill His Dream as an Actor

For as long as he can remember, Kevin Allan Hess has wanted to make films, and just a few years ago he had the opportunity to make his dream come true.

Hess, who is a member of the Six Nations Bear Foot Onondaga, says he had a chance that would change his life.

A friend sent a message via Facebook to my wife about a casting. And she thought I would be perfect for it. So she took my picture and sent it [and] An hour later they called and said they wanted me for the role,” Hess continued. [There] It was someone else who had done the job before, but even that person agreed to the casting and felt I was a better fit for the role. [That actor] he even said he was ready to resign [to] let me take it. And that’s how I started as an actor.

Kevin Allan Hess has been an actor in various productions, including IT-Chapter Two, Designated Survivor (season 2), Paranormal Survivor (season 5), and the documentary Search Out The Land, among others. Photo courtesy of Kevin Allan Hess.

After finishing filming the documentary Search Out the Land, Hess realized that was what he wanted to do, but he didn't think anything would materialize.

The next role I had was [when] one of the directors [from Search Out the Land,] asked me if he could send my profile to other agencies. I agreed, but I didn't think it would lead to anything, or at least not right away, Hess explained. [Then] I received a call from Kiefer Sutherlands' assistant [saying that the actor] he wanted me on his show, Designated Survivor. At first I thought someone was playing a prank on me, so I refused.

However, Hess would eventually accept the role after meeting Sutherland.

During the recording, I didn't feel any shyness or anxiety, it felt so natural. This is where I'm supposed to be. Even while speaking [with any of the stars on set] “It felt like I was talking to an old friend of mine,” Hess said.

Hess, seen here in character on Paranormal Survivor, has taken on numerous roles in commercials, films, TV shows and music videos over the past few years. Photo courtesy of Kevin Allan Hess.

However, as Hess's acting career began to progress, he retained his job where he worked for many years.

I have worked for a cigarette company for 22 years. But if I have a film to make, they let me do what I have to do. And then I just came home. They supported us. » said Hess.

Hess was born in Burlington and spent his childhood in Waterdown before moving to Brantford as a teenager and has lived there ever since. Hess is also a multifaceted artist and musician, excelling as a painter and guitarist. Many of his paintings are exhibited throughout Ontario.

Hess is pictured here with some members of the cast and crew at the premiere of “Little Deer” at Chiefswood Park in Ohsweken, Ontario. Jon Elliott, Jessie Anthony and Lauren Hill were instrumental in casting Hess for the acclaimed film. Photo courtesy of Kevin Allan Hess.

In addition to landing roles in shows as well as films, including Hollywood blockbusters like “IT Chapter Two,” Hess has also appeared in local productions such as Little Deer.

I had a role in a short film called Little Deer which was about residential schools. [The film] performed in many places like New Zealand, Beverly Hills, Vancouver and Arizona. It was directed by Jon Elliott; someone I would like to do more projects with in the future, Hess said.

However, Hess has also used his creative experience to good effect during various film productions.

The writer [and] the creator of one of the films I was a part of wanted me to appear in the film, but they couldn't think of any dialogue for me. So my wife and I wrote my lines, Hess explained. We talked to them about it and we all sat around while I did the proofreading. He [became very emotional]; everyone started crying.

Hess is pictured here alongside Billy Merasty and Peter Commanda, who played the holy men of Shokopiwah in It Chapter Two. Photo courtesy of Kevin Allan Hess.

Hess also had a great effect on other actors; becoming a mentor to several people over the past few years.

I have [helped a few] people who wanted to give up. Because they weren't getting the roles they wanted or as many auditions, they were starting to defeat themselves. So, I told them to get up, dust themselves off, get back out there and do it,” Hess said. “You have to get out and keep going. And that's the only way you can improve.

Currently, Hess is exploring other elements of the film, including writing about certain events from his childhood.

I'm writing a screenplay at the moment. All I can say is that I have experienced actors who will be part of it and some who have never acted. I want to give them that chance to try and help them go further,” Hess said. I have a director who wants to read the script again when I'm finished. I hope I can release it in theaters. And I would say that 95% of the script is based on things that happened to me. I remember when I was growing up [and experiencing some] paranormal events. And I will never forget that.

Although Hess continued to pursue a successful film career, he was always a gifted artist. Hess is pictured here standing next to a painting he created in 1982 at the Flamborough Centre, his former school. Photo courtesy of Kevin Allan Hess.

Hess also shared his creative passion with his children, whether related to theater, sports, music or painting. One of Hess's sons, Karl, became an acclaimed boxer, fighting professionally for five years before retiring in 2022 while several of his children became involved in film.

My oldest son made a documentary produced by Leonardo DiCaprio called Sitting Bull. It was his first. And my other son was with me in Search Out the Land, which was my very first role, Hess said. And my youngest daughter edits films. But she started when she was nine [and] do it alone.

However, one of Hess' main goals is to perfect his craft and make acting his career.

I just want to grow as an actor and do it full time. I like my job [and] where I have lived for 22 years; they have supported and helped me a lot, but in my heart I want to become an actor full time, without having to depend on a job and [where I can] put all my energy into [film]Hess admitted.