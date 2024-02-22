Beyoncé is the first black woman to achieve THIS feat





Silencing all the controversial headlines, the Queen returns with another groundbreaking victory. On Wednesday, Beyoncé became the first black woman to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, all thanks to her latest track, Texas Hold Em. FILE – Beyoncé performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, November 4, 2016. Beyoncé discussed the possibility of new music during a commercial for Verizon's Super Bowl, then added a cryptic Instagram video that ended with the words “act ii” and a release date of March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP) His song was released on February 11, during the Super Bowl, and immediately debuted at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. Although this isn't the first time she's topped the Billboard charts, she's also achieved the unattainable. Beyoncé's successful solo career has topped the Hot 100 eight times so far. She continues to take the music world by storm and her latest victory comes with another song from her upcoming album – 16 Carriages – which secures her the 9th spot on the country music chart. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Texas Hold Em sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, just above Kanye West and Ty Dollar $ign's brand new song Carnival. Beyoncé's 16 cars landed at No. 38 on the Hot 100. Also read: #TSTheErasTour: Taylor Swift's Melbourne Moment was a stunning attraction for the Australian cultural hub About Texas Hold Em Landmark and Beyonce Billboard Beyonce's new uptempo song is the first single from her upcoming album, which also appears to be a country collection in its own right. Scheduled for release on March 29, this album was proclaimed Act II of the three-act musical project that began with the 2022 masterpiece, the Renaissance album. Texas Hold Em has been particularly praised for reclaiming country music's black roots. Controversy over Beyoncé's Texas Hold Em The new track was also surrounded by controversy when country radio station KYKC rejected a request for airplay. Its general manager, Roger Harris, denied the request, stating that they do not play Beyoncé because they are a country music station. Her response went viral, launching a new X trend (formerly Twitter), #Beyonceiscountry. Station staff eventually clarified that they did not know the song had country leanings. While the country genre is primarily adorned with hits by white artists, Beyoncé's intervention reopened an important conversation around diversity. In addition to topping the country charts, Beyoncé is the first woman to lead the R&B/hip-hop charts since the genre charts were created in 1958. Billboard confirms she joined the ranks with Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber , Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles, the only group to have conquered both charts. Beyoncé also shares the top spot for country songs with Taylor Swift as they are the only two solo female artists to debut at the top of the chart.

