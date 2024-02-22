James Hong to Add Handprints and Footprints to TCL Chinese Theater – NBC Los Angeles





Prolific actor James Hong placed his hand and foot prints in cement Thursday at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Hollywood. This honor comes on the famous actor's 95th birthday, in recognition of his seven-decade acting career with over 600 credits. Oscar-winning filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and actress Lucy Liu joined Hong at the 11 a.m. ceremony. “When I got here in 1953, the first thing I did was come here and try all the prints,” Hong recalls. “I put mine on top of John Wayne's — too big to me. Jimmy Stewart — too big. But now, today, I have my own size. Kwan and Scheinert won Oscars for best director and best original screenplay at last March's Academy Awards for the best time- and space-shattering science fiction film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which they produced with Jonathan Wang and Hong in the role. the demanding father of dissatisfied and overwhelmed laundromat owner Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh). Both Liu and Hong have provided their voices for all of the “Kung Fu Panda” films, including “Kung Fu Panda 4,” which is scheduled to premiere on March 8. Born in Minneapolis to Chinese immigrant parents, Hong studied civil engineering at the University of Minnesota and joined the Minnesota Army National Guard. His National Guard unit was drafted during the Korean War, and Hong was sent to Camp Rucker, Alabama, for training. After finishing his training for the day, he would entertain the soldiers. After witnessing Hong's prowess, the camp general asked Hong to stay at Camp Rucker and be in charge of the camp's live shows rather than being deployed to Korea. After the Korean War, Hong moved to Los Angeles in 1953 with a friend and earned his engineering degree from the University of Southern California. After graduation, he worked as a highway engineer for Los Angeles County for 5 1/2 years, while operating evenings, weekends, and vacations. Hong said his breakthrough came during a 1954 appearance on Groucho Marx's game show “You Bet Your Life,” when he impersonated Marx, James Cagney and others, this which led to a huge flood of fan mail and landed Hong as an agent. Hong is the only living actor to have worked with Clark Gable and Marx, appearing with Gable in the 1955 adventure film, “Soldier of Fortune.” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the fifth film Hong appeared in and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. The others were “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing”, “The Sand Pebbles”, “Chinatown” and “Bound for Glory”, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” the only one to win. Hong's other film credits include “Airplane!” “Big Trouble in Little China”, “Black Widow”, “Blade Runner”, “Flower Drum Song”, “Mulan” and “Wayne's World 2”. Hong's television credits include “Seinfeld,” “All in the Family” and “Perry Mason.” Hong was among the Asian American performers who founded the East West Players in 1965, seeking to create roles beyond the stereotypical roles offered to them in mainstream Hollywood. It became the first Asian American theater in the country.

