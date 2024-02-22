How Hollywood strikes affected this year's Oscar race

Throughout the history of the Academy Awards, many external historical events have influenced when, how, and why a lucky winner is chosen. When future awards watchers look back on this year's 96th ceremony, what place might Hollywood's contentious union struggles in 2023 have in history?

For much of the last year, the city has been plagued by devastating work stoppages thanks to strikes launched by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild emerged with new contracts that strained studios on issues like residuals and provided protections around emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. The path to these new deals, however, has been lit by burning bridges: ugly public feuds between figures like Disney CEO Bob Iger and SAG-AFTRA Chairwoman Fran Drescher have created friction between Powerful check-writing executives and the stars they rely on to open films and promote them for awards like the Oscars.

Uncertainty surrounding strikes and guild restrictions on nominee promotion have wreaked havoc on Oscar campaigns. But some have fared better than others thanks to labor unrest, according to a half-dozen industry observers and awards experts who spoke with Variety.

The Writers Guild walkout began on May 2, with actor counterparts striking on July 14; scribes reached an agreement on September 27, but it wasn't until November 9, the heart of the usual awards season, that SAG-AFTRA ended its walkout. The most prohibitive tactic used by SAG-AFTRA was the press blackout, under which no actor working for a “struck company” could engage in advertising or marketing to promote a given project . That meant huge favorites like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” couldn’t feature star-studded casts – Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for the former; Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh for the latter – to get the kind of momentum that gets the attention of Academy voters.

That left the field wide open for smaller films released by companies that aren't members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (the collective bargaining group that negotiates with Hollywood unions on behalf of the studios).

Notably, indie powerhouse A24 had carte blanche to promote projects like Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” the Sundance sensation “Past Lives” and Jonathan Glazer’s tour de force “The Zone of Interest.” They are the only studio in this year's selection to have two films nominated in the Best Picture category (“Past Lives” and “Zone of Interest”).

Neon, A24's closest competitor in terms of taste and credibility, was also due to release the Cannes title “Anatomy of a Fall”, which gave “a considerable advantage” to its star Sandra Hüller, an activist said . A subtle and diverse performer who was destined for potential Oscar gold since her global breakthrough in 2016's “Toni Erdmann,” Hüller has been able to show up for lush profiles with the likes of Vanity Fair, where many of her competitors haven't. couldn't. The same playbook didn't work for “Past Lives” star Greta Lee, who came painfully close to a lead actress nomination in what another expert described as “an incredibly competitive for the actress category.

Late fall arrivals on the film release schedule presented the biggest hurdles to overcome when it came to visibility, according to numerous sources. Films like “The Holdovers,” Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” and Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction” were all touted in the final days of the actors’ strike in November.

Once the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, strategists scrambled to reallocate their resources, intending to move talent toward appearances with ready glamor teams. As Hollywood slowly returned to business, it also became clear that streamers and traditional media companies will have to be as conservative as possible with content spending due to falling stock prices and new labor agreements, which adds to the pressure on campaign spending.

“I think they all got their attention,” said a C-suite marketing executive. “The strike upended the typical precursor sequence — shows like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards took place in short order. time, and the SAG and PGA awards are now in the final Academy voting window.” The executive also noted that fall film festivals like Venice and Toronto have not seen significant awards launches due to the absence of talent.

By the way, don't go crying over “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

“It’s good news for these films,” says one longtime strategist. Variety speaking on condition of anonymity, “is that they both had huge summer releases that mostly ended the press. The box office kept them relevant throughout the strike and they re-entered the conversation at the right time.