Breweries, wineries sue Alaska Liquor Board, alleging restrictions constitute unfair treatment

The Zip Kombucha tap room on Arctic Boulevard on November 25, 2019. (Bill Roth/DNA)

A small group of Alaska breweries and wineries has filed an application trial Tuesday against the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, alleging that the entertainment restrictions they face put them at an unconstitutional disadvantage compared to bars and other establishments.

The 21-page lawsuit filed in Anchorage Superior Court threatens to continue the conflict between companies that a alcohol bill approved by Parliament in 2022 was to end. This bill eased some restrictions on January 1 for bars at breweries and distilleries, including allowing them to host a limited number of live events after being previously prevented from doing so.

The case also names Joan Wilson, director of the Alaska Bureau of Alcohol and Marijuana Control, as a defendant.

Wilson said she could not comment on the litigation. Alaska Law Department spokeswoman Patty Sullivan said the department has not yet received the complaint. Once we do, we will respond within the time frame set by the court rules, Sullivan said.

Applicant Zip Kombucha, an Anchorage company, cannot offer live entertainment and gaming at its venue without first receiving a permit from the office manager, paying at least a $100 filing fee and responding to d other requirements, the lawsuit states.

Additionally, licensees are limited to four entertainment events per year in tasting rooms where alcohol is served, the lawsuit states.

Zip Kombucha, located in South Anchorage, makes alcoholic and non-alcoholic kombucha, a fermented tea beverage that requires a brewery license, and cider, which requires a vineyard license.

Campus bars, restaurants and pubs do not need to provide notice, much less obtain permission, from defendants before they can host live music and other entertainment on their premises, the lawsuit says.

In fact, these three categories of retail alcohol licensees are not required to obtain a license (live music or entertainment), the lawsuit states. They also do not face restrictions on the number of entertainment events they can offer their customers.

Jessie Janes, co-owner of Zip Kombucha, said he can't even hold weekly trivia events without a permit. He would like to do that and offer other events without seeking government permission, to be on par with bars, he said in an interview Wednesday.

The other plaintiffs in the case are Grace Ridge Brewing Co. and Sweetgale Meadworks & Cider House, both based in Homer.

The lawsuit was filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a national law firm that says it defends the freedoms of Americans when they are threatened by government excesses and abuses. The law firm says on his website that he takes care of the case for free.

Alaska puts a strain on breweries and wineries to protect bars from competition. Preventing them from providing entertainment, including live music, television, games, karaoke and contests, does nothing to improve public health, safety or welfare, according to the Pacific Legal Foundation. said on its website.

The plaintiffs want to provide live music and entertainment consistent with their free speech and equal protection rights under the federal and state constitutions, the lawsuit says.

Wilson, of the Bureau of Alcohol and Marijuana Control, said she has issued three timely live music or entertainment permits since the allocation took effect Jan. 1. She expects to see many more business inquiries as business and tourism increase in the summer. she says.

[Previous coverage: Major changes to Alaskas alcohol industry take effect in 2024]

Lee Ellis, chairman of the board of directors of the Brewers Guild of Alaska and president of Midnight Sun Brewing, said the guild does not view legal action as the right approach to obtaining more privileges.

I won't say I'm in favor of only having four live events. I don't think the Brewers Guild is happy with that, he said. But attempting to litigate this issue would not be the path we would generally like to take to see an improvement in our privileges. We are more interested in continuing to work with the Legislature and the administration to open our businesses to more opportunities.

He said he looks forward to seeing how the arguments in the case play out.

Under the 21st Amendment, states have the right to regulate alcohol as they see fit, as long as it does not interfere with interstate commerce, he said. This therefore leaves States a great deal of latitude in how they decide to proceed.

Zip Kombucha's Janes said the January 1 relaxation of the rules sounded like a big olive branch to breweries. But this only brings small benefits.

The benefits included new closing times of 9 p.m., an hour later than previously allowed. He said the lawsuit focuses solely on entertainment restrictions and does not raise any arguments about fence limits.

I liken it to being locked in the basement for years, but now you can go out for an hour a week, he said.