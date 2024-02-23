AECOM and Together Face Debt Crisis in Pendry West Hollywood





UPDATED IN FEBRUARY. 22 at 3:30 p.m.: When AECOM Capital and Combined Properties opened the Pendry West Hollywood, a 149-key hotel with an attached condo project, the project was valued at nearly $526 million. That was in 2021, after the duo had spent more than $500 million building the hotel and adjoining condo project. They then refinanced the project with $515 million in loans. Since then, about 60 percent of the condos have been sold. This month, the hotel portion was valued at $139 million, according to a source. AECOM Capital and Combined are struggling to repay senior and mezzanine debt tied to the property, according to people familiar with the matter and Morningstar data. The owners are working in particular on the refinancing of a $350 million senior loan granted by Credit Suisse. Monarch Alternative Capital also has a $165 million mezzanine loan on the property, located at 8430 Sunset Boulevard. The companies had tried to sell the hotel last year, according to one source, for a price of about $149 million, which would have been a huge loss compared to what it cost to build the property. But the hotel found no one. AECOM Capital declined to comment, while Combined did not respond to a request. Financial problems come from two causes: rising interest rates and competition. Floating rate debt has absolutely impacted net operating income, a source said. As of September, the debt service coverage ratio on the senior loan was 0. Anything less than 1 indicates the property is not earning enough to repay the debt. And it's been that way since 2022, according to Morningstar. Multiple competing hotels within a few hundred yards of the property in question are hurting the property's overall financial performance, the KeyBank service wrote in a commentary cited by Morningstar. Real estate also spends more on food and beverage than it earns from food and beverage revenue. The companies are not behind on the $350 million loan, according to data from Trepp and Morningstar. Additionally, the duo is not behind on mezzanine debt from Monarch, which did not respond to a request for comment. If so, Monarch could seek foreclosure of the property or opt for a superseding deed, requiring AECOM and Combined to relinquish ownership of the property in exchange for debt relief, according to a source close to the property. 'hotel. Correction: The previous story did not distinguish the previous value of properties with that of condos and the later valuation of the hotel only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/la/2024/02/22/aecom-combined-bleed-73-loss-at-pendry-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos