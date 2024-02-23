How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: date, start time, streaming info, match card





This year, the road to WrestleMania passes through Perth, Australia, as WWE heads to Elimination Chamber this Saturday at 5 a.m. ET, streaming live. exclusively on Peacock. A world championship opportunity at WrestleMania XL is up for grabs in the men's and women's Elimination Chamber match. Both matches feature star-studded tag teams made up of former world champions and some of WWE's most promising rising superstars. How does the Elimination Chamber work? An Elimination Chamber match begins with two Superstars in the ring, which is surrounded by a large steel dome connected by an unforgiving chain. Four other competitors are locked in their own respective plexiglass capsules. At equal intervals, a module's door opens, allowing another competitor to join the fight. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, they are eliminated and must leave the Chamber. The last remaining Superstar wins. All eyes will surely be on the Australian native Rhea Ripleyas she looks to continue her dominance as world champion at home against Nia Jax. The winner will face the winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania XL, which will take place April 6-7 in Philadelphia and will be broadcast live. exclusively on Peacock. Elsewhere on the card, Rhodes and Rollins will appear in The Grayson Waller Effect, where they will likely address their potential partnership ahead of The American Nightmares' main event rematch against Roman rule at WrestleMania XL. How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Date: Saturday February 24

Time: 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT

Location: Optus Stadium (Perth, Australia)

Streaming: Peacock Elimination Chamber 2024 match card* WWE Women's World Championship Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax Women's Elimination Chamber Match Winner receives a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Raquel Rodriguez Men's Elimination Chamber Match The winner faces Seth Freakin Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Finn Blor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate The Grayson Waller effect with special guests Seth Freakin Rollins and Cody Rhodes *Map subject to change When will WrestleMania XL take place? Dates: Saturday April 6 and Sunday April 7

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Streaming: Peacock Did you know? Randy Orton is set to make his ninth appearance in the Elimination Chamber, the most by any Superstar in WWE history. Liv Morgan holds the women's record with four appearances and is expected to make her fifth this Saturday. WWE Network, including all Premium Live events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $4.99, a savings of $5.00/month. Details available at PeacockTV.com.

