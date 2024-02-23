Foreign founder Mick Jones battles Parkinson's disease | Entertainment

Foreign founder Mick Jones has revealed he has been battling Parkinson's disease for “several years”.
The 79-year-old musician is the last original member of the rock band – which is currently wrapping up one final mammoth tour – and has been unable to perform live since 2022, due to a neurodegenerative disease – symptoms of which include tremors, stiffness. , balance problems and slow mobility.
The 'I Want To Know What Love Is' singer, who underwent heart surgery in 2012, admits it's “a daily battle” dealing with his symptoms and explained it's important to “preserve” his legacy and committed to remaining present behind the scenes. .
In a social media statement released this week, he explained: Fans will have become aware that for some time now I have not performed on stage with the band. Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. I want everyone to know that I'm okay.
However, I have always loved looking my best on stage and unfortunately at present I find it a bit difficult. I'm still very involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence. Parkinson's disease is a daily battle; the important thing is to persevere and remember the wonderful career I had in music. I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner over the years and continue to attend our concerts. I want you to know that I appreciate your support; it still means a lot to me, but especially at this point in my life.
The last few shows he performed at saw him come out for a number of songs.
In his absence, bassist Jeff Pilson replaced Mick. The group is led by Kelly Hansen.
Foreigner are one of the best-selling bands of all time, having sold over 80 million records worldwide.
The original lineup also included Ian McDonald of King Crimson and Lou Gramm of Black Sheep, alongside Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood and Ed Gagliardi.
Original bandmates “Feels Like the First Time” and former backing vocalist and bassist Rick Wills recently received their first-ever Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.
