Showbiz promoter Salman Ahmed threatens to expose Bollywood artists





ISLAMABAD – The showbiz promoter who leaked the video of Bollywood singer and Qawwali Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has threatened Indian artists and vowed to destroy their careers by releasing their secretly filmed videos, a recently leaked video showed. Salman Ahmed released video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's beating after the singer fired him last month and announced a new management team comprising Indian and Pakistani promoters in Pakistan, UAE and the United States -United. Salman Ahmed is currently directing top Bollywood artists Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Goshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijist Singh, Salim Sulaiman, Mika Singh, Aditya Marayan, Asha Bhosle, Sadhguru, Unit Narayan and Atif Aslam from Pakistan. Indian artists are signed up with him for concerts and events in Dubai, UK and USA. He has organized concerts by Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Goshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Alka Yagnik in the last two months in Dubai. In the video, Salman Ahmed is seen making open threats against Bollywood singers Rahat and Fateh Ali Khan, promising to “report” them one by one. It appears that Salman Ahmed recorded his video six months ago, which was released by one of his collaborators. Salman Ahmed reprimands the singers and warns them of serious consequences if they do not fulfill their commitments. “Hello. Namasté. Saturday Sri Akaal. Salman urged the people to pay special attention, saying that he would also broadcast this video on television. He blamed the “little individual”, who was supposed to arrive at 9 a.m. but failed is presented at noon, of not being reliable. He expressed his determination against popular singers who cause trouble and have a celebrity attitude. “It is my life's mission that I will abuse every successful singer before my death. I'm going to do horrible things to them. Salman Ahmed ends the video by mentioning an artist 'Singh' who he decides to deal with. It is believed that Salman Ahmed was referring to Mika Singh or Arijist Singh, as they are both only Singh artists he manages. A showbiz insider said Amir and Fahad worked for Salman Ahmed's Portfolio Management Events (PME) company, based in the International Business Tower in the UAE's Business Bay and which has representatives in Mumbai, Pakistan, USA, Canada and many other locations with large Indian and Pakistani populations. The company's website claims to have “the experience needed to bring audiences together and engage them in a memorable show that is not easily forgotten.” While building our professional network, we have also become experts in the field of marketing and promotions. Our partners come to us to help them develop their brand, communicate promotional messages or partner with an established brand (or figure) to help them achieve their goals. “SME Entertainment, established in 1987, has over 35 years of global experience in event preparation and production. The company established its headquarters in the United Arab Emirates in April 2013, strategically positioning itself as a leader in a rapidly evolving entertainment sector. Committed to pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, PME has always maintained high standards in talent and audio-visual production. Salman Ahmed, CEO and Founder of PME Entertainment, is a prominent and highly regarded figure in the music and entertainment industry, enjoying an illustrious career that spans over three decades, the website said. He has worked for many years with Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Goshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijist Singh, Salim Sulaiman, Mika Singh, Aditya Marayan, Asha Bhosle, Sadhguru, Unit Narayan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Bollywood insiders fear that Salman Ahmed has made several artist secrets and may release these videos if artists decide to stop working with him. The new management of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said that Salam Ahmed released the video of Rahat Fateh Ali beating his student after Rahat Fateh Ali told Salman Ahmed that he would no longer work with him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/23-Feb-2024/showbiz-promoter-salman-ahmed-threatens-to-expose-bollywood-artists The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos