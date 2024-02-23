Millie Bobby Brown Smashes Birthday Cake at Party: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown is 20 years old and she doesn't want you to forget her! THE Godzilla vs. Kong The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few more photos from the party celebrating her February 19 birthday. In the first photo, she leaned over to mime taking a huge bite of her white cake, which had Twenty written on it, while wearing a cute strapless white mini dress. A second photo showed a lavish table, with Twenty written on the wall in gold balloons. In the third photo, the Enola Holmes The beauty grabbed a handful of cake and appeared to laugh while enjoying a bite of the sweet confection. His friends laughed and took photos nearby. In the next photo, the Stranger Things the actress leaned her head against her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and smiles, a gigantic white balloon floating in the background. She tagged the ornate Cathdrale restaurant in New York in the post of February 21and captioned the photos, best moment, alongside a white heart emoji. In her Instagram Stories that same day, she shared a photo of the cake with a hand-shaped slash on the side, and another photo wearing a princess tiara and holding a bunch of white balloons. Millie has 62.9 million followers on Instagram, many of whom took to the comments thread to wish the actress the happiest of birthdays. Your photos are EVERYTHING, one fan enthused, with another writing, Happy birthday, dear girl! We love you. A third HAPPIEST NEW CHAPTER springs forth, queen! and a fourth remarked that you're the most gorgeous girl, alongside a sparkly star emoji. The birthday message follows his devoted fiancé message by two days. In adoring Jakes February 19 Instagram post, he leaned over to kiss Millie's cheek as she laughed at the party, his hand wrapped around her waist. Happy birthday my handsome fiancé

I love you so much. Big year ahead, he captioned the birthday tribute.

