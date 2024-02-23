Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

Wendy Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia as well as aphasia, a language disorder, her care team announced in a statement Thursday morning.

Her team confirmed that after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Williams was diagnosed with both illnesses in 2023 and that they had already presented significant obstacles in Wendy's life.

Frontotemporal dementia is the same disease actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with last year; The progressive disorder impacts behavior and cognitive functions. Aphasia is a condition that affects language and communication abilities and involves the progressive loss of the ability to speak, read, write and understand what others are saying.

According to the press release, Team Williams decided to share his diagnoses with the public in order to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about his health.

In recent years, questions have sometimes been raised about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, occasionally acting out. erratically and have difficulty understanding financial transactions, the press release states. .

The release ends with an optimistic note about the former talk show host's current state: Despite the diagnoses, Wendy is still capable of doing many things on her own. Most importantly, she maintains her sense of humor and receives the care she needs to ensure she is protected and her needs are met. She appreciates the many kind thoughts and well wishes sent her way.

The latest news on Williams' health comes just days before the premiere of the Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?which followed the hosts' attempt to launch a comeback with a podcast, but ultimately ended up capturing his struggles with alcohol addiction and health issues including Graves' disease and lymphedema.

Before the documents were released, the Williams family spoke to People about her current condition, revealing that she has been in a facility to treat cognitive issues since April 2023. They also said that due to Williams' legal guardianship, her family members have been unable to call him or visit him.

People who love her can't see her, said Williams' sister, Wanda. People. I think the big one [question] is: How the hell did we get here?

According to Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), up to 60,000 people in the United States have been diagnosed with FTD. Susan Dickinson, CEO of AFTD, told The Daily Beast on Thursday that the disease affects both the frontal lobe of the brain, which controls personality, empathy and our ability to connect with others, and the temporal lobe. , which primarily controls a person's language and abilities. communicate.

The duration of progression in people with FTD ranges from two to more than 20 years, and the average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after the onset of symptoms.

It is a degenerative condition. There is currently no basic treatment. There are symptomatic treatments, but we currently have no way to slow, stop or prevent the disease, Dickinson said. Still, she stressed that it's an incredibly hopeful time because of the ongoing research. We currently have eight drugs in clinical trials. We therefore have more promising therapeutic candidates than ever before.

As Williams' press release notes, there is often stigma associated with FTD, which Dickinson says usually comes from misunderstandings and even misdiagnoses of the condition.

It can take on average up to four years to get a FTD diagnosis, and most people accumulate misdiagnoses along the way, she explained. If you think about the symptoms, a lot of people are misdiagnosed with depression, bipolar illness. Some suffer from Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease. And along the way, there are things that really damage relationships. If I no longer have empathy for other members of my family, or if I start making mistakes at work and lose my job, or if I spend college funds on my children and buy a Jaguar, these are all things that absolutely happen when you lose your front. abilities that will harm relationships. So the longer it takes for people to realize that this is a medical problem, that this isn't just a mid-life crisis, that my spouse isn't just a jerk , or whatever people may infer, the more damage is done to the community of people around a person. .

Unfortunately, given the symptoms I described, all the stigma that society attaches to any type of psychiatric diagnosis can also play out with people with FTD, she added.

The key, Dickinson emphasized, is to get an early and accurate diagnosis.

As difficult as this diagnosis is, being able to have a label, a reason and validation is huge, Dickinson said. And that gives you the opportunity to find a compassionate and supportive community, to find accurate information, and to be able to take some control. There are ways to manage these symptoms and opportunities to contribute to research and ensure that the future is better than what we can offer today.