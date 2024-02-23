Entertainment
'Top Gun' Actor Barry Tubb Sues Paramount Over 'Maverick' Picture
He takes the highway to the legal zone.
Barry Tubb, who starred in the original “Top Gun” film as Wolfman, has filed a lawsuit against Paramount+, claiming the streaming giant used a photo of him without his permission in the 2022 sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Tubb's Trial refers to a scene where Hangman (Glen Powell) and Coyote (Greg Tarzan Davis) discover that Rooster Bradshaw (Miles Teller) is actually the son of the late Goose (Anthony Edwards).
In the scene, Bradshaw shows a faded photo from the 1986 Top Gun class, which features Wolfman, Goose, Maverick (Tom Cruise), and Iceman (Val Kilmer).
Tubb, 61, argues that his permission to use his image “did not include the use of his image in the sequel,” court documents obtained by The Post show.
“When Plaintiff entered into his contract with Paramount, movie sequels were virtually non-existent,” the documents state. “This indicates that no further action was contemplated by either plaintiff or Paramount when the contract between them was entered into on June 5, 1985.”
The documents further state that Paramount knowingly used Tubb's likeness “in key scenes of the sequel” and made no attempt to seek permission from the actor.
Tubb's 33-page document reveals that the actor is currently seeking damages and an injunction for an undisclosed amount, but given that the film grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the box office, the amount will certainly be high.
In “Top Gun: Maverick” Cruise, 61, is back as U.S. Navy Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell 30 years later. The film also featured the return of Kilmer as Maverick's nemesis Iceman, which brought the “Mission Impossible” star to tears.
I've known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play this character, he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You're looking at Iceman, Cruise said during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Last year.
I was crying. I became emotional. He's such a brilliant actor and I love his work, Cruise added.
Kilmer, 64 years old, confirmed he had throat cancer in April 2017 and had been battling the disease since 2015.
Their on-screen reunion was made even more emotional due to the fact that Kilmer has limited speaking ability due to his various cancer treatments.
Newcomer Powell, 35, meanwhile revealed he sought Cruise's help in getting into character.
“We were watching movies and talking about certain actors, what he looked like, what his body posture was,” Powell said. in a steamy photo shoot for Men's Health.
He told me: As a person, you are very sorry. You don't want to hurt people, you want to treat them well, you apologize even when you don't need to. You can't have any of this in your eyes.
Last month, it was announced that a third installment of “Top Gun” was in the works.
“Fun things are going to be announced soon, but it was off the record for me,” Powell told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21, while recalling his initial reaction to news of the development. People looked at me like I knew what was happening.
