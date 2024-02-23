Bollywood theme for the mayor's charity ball

BOLLYWOOD is coming to Tameside for the Civic Mayors Charity Ball which will take place at Dukinfield Town Hall on Saturday March 2.
Entertainment will be provided by the multi-award-winning Ri Ris Dance Academy; Dhol Drummers and pioneer of British Bhangra music, Joga Singh; and the menu offers authentic Indian cuisine (including a vegetarian option) as well as a more traditional choice.
Tameside Municipal Mayor, Cllr Tafheen Sharif, said: “Bringing Tameside’s communities together is something that means a lot to me.
My Bollywood Charity Ball will be an incredible evening, a truly special occasion where people can meet and enjoy the Bollywood experience with great food and top-notch entertainment whilst helping very good causes close to my heart.
I hope we can pack the place as it will be a unique event for Tameside this year.
The evening begins with an aperitif at 6:30 p.m., followed by a formal dinner at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost 45 each. Attire is a tuxedo, lounge suit or cultural attire.
To make a booking, email [email protected]
The Civic Mayors Charitable Appeal Fund includes Home-Start (HOST), which provides expert support to families with young children who are going through difficult times; West African Development, which helps ethnic minority communities in Tameside, and Pauline Towns We Shall Overcome, which provides assistance to the homeless.