Beloved 'The Office' Actor Ewen MacIntosh, Known as 'Big Keith,' Dies at 50





Welsh actor Ewen MacIntosh, famous for his portrayal of Keith in The Office, has died aged 50, sparking heartfelt tributes from peers and fans. Born on Christmas Day 1973 in the former county of Merionethshire, MacIntosh battled health problems over the past two years, finally succumbing on February 19, as confirmed by his talent manager, Chelle Just of Just Right Management. In a poignant statement, Chelle Just praised MacIntosh, describing him not only as a talented actor, but also as a truly compassionate individual. She recognized his ability to make others laugh and emphasized his caring nature. MacIntosh's impact on those around him was profound and his departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt. The actor's health problems, not disclosed in detail, marked the last two years of his life. Chelle Just announced her peaceful passing on February 19, calling for respect for the family's privacy during this difficult time. Expressing her gratitude for this outpouring of love, she announced plans to hold a private cremation for close family and friends, with a subsequent “celebratory” memorial planned for the coming months. Acknowledging the loss, Ricky Gervais, star and co-creator of The Office, paid tribute to MacIntosh's unique talent. Gervais expressed his deep sadness at the news, remembering the actor as “very funny and very charming”, calling him an “absolute original”. The reference to MacIntosh's iconic role as “Big Keith” in The Office highlighted the actor's lasting contribution to the world of comedy. Keith Bishop, the character MacIntosh immortalized in The Office, was Wernham Hogg's monotonous accountant, known for his deadpan humor and idiosyncrasies, such as his desire to pursue a career as a DJ. Memorable moments include scenes where he gives inappropriate romantic advice and amusingly mentions “eczema” as his weakness during an assessment with David Brent, played by Gervais. The actor's versatility has extended beyond The Office, with appearances on popular shows like Miranda and Little Britain. MacIntosh notably showed off his comedic prowess by dressing up as Ali G for Red Nose Day, adding to his repertoire of memorable performances. Recognizing MacIntosh's broader impact on television, the Gold Channel released a statement expressing sadness at his passing. The network, which hosts reruns of The Office, praised MacIntosh's portrayal of Keith and noted the privilege of working with him over the years. The statement ends with condolences to the late actor's family and friends during this difficult time. As fans and colleagues mourn the loss of Ewen MacIntosh, his legacy lives on through the laughter and joy he brought to audiences around the world. The upcoming private cremation and later memorial will serve as opportunities for his loved ones to pay their respects and celebrate a life devoted to the art of making people laugh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herald.wales/national-news/entertainment/beloved-the-office-actor-ewen-macintosh-known-as-big-keith-passes-away-at-50/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos