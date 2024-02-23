Bridgit Mendler, a former Disney actor turned space startup CEO, is aiming for the stars





By Sarah BregelFeature Matching Getty Images Mendler is best known to fans for her roles on Disney shows like Good Luck Charlie (Getty Images) Bridgit Mendler, known for her roles on Good Luck Charlie and other Disney shows, is entering new territory: space. Disney has successfully launched the careers of megastars like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. But now, a former child actress who appeared on the channel is launching something else: a space company. Bridgit Mendler, a 31-year-old singer and actress best known for playing Teddy Duncan on the Disney Channel original series Good Luck Charlie, announced this week on(formerly Twitter), that she's entering unchartered territory: she's launching a California-based satellite data startup called Northwood Space. Mendler will be the company's CEO and her husband, Griffin Cleverly, whom she married in 2019, will serve as chief technology officer. Expect the unexpected! she wrote on X, responding to a CNBC journalist whoannounced the news. Ari Eisenstat, space program director for the upcoming Texas Eclipse Festival, says Mendler's foray into science “is a great example of space moving from the domain of governments to becoming accessible to everyone.” Eisenstat adds that we should all be watching “younger generations to see diverse entrepreneurs creating social, economic and environmental impact in the space community.” Investors have already poured $6.3 million (4.9 million) in seed money into the company, according to Mendler's post on Earth and space. Mendler continued: “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but this is the fun part. » Getty Images Mendler has launched Northwood Space, a California satellite data start-up (Credit: Getty Images) Will Bridgit Mendler's education prepare her for Northwood Space's success? Although it may come as a surprise to his fans, Mendler has long had interests outside of acting. She graduated from the University of Southern California in 2016 before starting work at the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2017. She enrolled in the graduate program in 2018 and then began a doctorate in philosophy at MIT in 2020. The following year, Mendler enrolled at Harvard Law School. Next, Mendler told CNBC, the seed of Northwood's idea was planted while she was spending time in New Hampshire under the COVID-19 lockdown. While everyone else was making their sourdough starters, we were building antennas out of random crap we could find at Home Depot. For me, the reason the ground side is important is because it's really about conveying the impacts of the space to people. But it wasn't until she started working at the Federal Communications Commission in 2022 that she realized her new path: She said CNBC that’s when she completely fell in love with space law. Mendler's huge news has her fans wanting to follow her, and her X announcement currently has over 23,000 likes. As for Northwood Space, which aims to mass produce large ground-based antennas that connect to satellites in space, the startup's representatives write: “The rickety one-lane road to space data must accommodate a ten-lane highway carrying continuous traffic around the world. globe.” And as a female scientist who changed career paths to pursue her dream, Mendler could likely inspire other women to make timely career changes. Environmental science educator Laurie Bardon Syphard says she's impressed by the credentials on Mendler's resume and is already a fan of his new company. “My gut tells me she'll go very far in this science and technology career,” she says, adding that the young scientist's Disney fans will likely be watching her, especially since space is “one fields it’s just exciting and it inspires people.” Mendler's fans already seem to agree and have taken to X to applaud his continued success. A fan wrote: “She's Barbie. Like 12 different careers. Singer-songwriter, actress, Harvard juris doctorate, MIT PhD student, startup CEO.”

