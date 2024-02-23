'Top Gun' Actor Sues Paramount Over Use of His Image in Sequel





Wolfman yells at Paramount Pictures over use of his image in Top Gun: Maverick.

Barry Tubb, the actor who played flyboy Leonard “Wolfman” Wolfe in the 1986 film Top Gunis suing the studio over what it says is the unauthorized use of his likeness in the hit 2022 sequel.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in a California court and obtained by EW, Tubb claims his permission to use his image “did not include the use of his image in the sequel.” The scene in question features Hangman (Glen Powell) and Coyote (Greg Tarzan Davis) learning for the first time that Rooster Bradshaw (Miles Teller) is in fact the son of the late Goose (Anthony Edwards) when they come across a old photo of Iceman (Val Kilmer). ), Goose, Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Wolfman.

Val Kilmer, Barry Tubb and Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun'.

Paramount/Everett



According to the complaint, the image is “a close-up of four shots clearly establishing the complainant” and “[Tubb’s] the resemblance in the scene is essential in a way that is not coincidental. ” Additionally, Tubb says the photo is actually an edited version of a behind-the-scenes photo of the original cast, and therefore the edits “destroyed any purported copyright” for the image.

Paramount did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Thursday.

Tubb's complaint claims the studio “never sought consent or authority to use plaintiff's image for any purpose in Top Gun: Maverick and the original contract signed by the plaintiff and Paramount did not contemplate the use of his image beyond the original Top Gun or in promotions related to Top Gun: Maverick; a sequel not envisaged at the time of the initial contract and which was not released until 2022, almost four decades after the original Top Gun“.

It continues: “The plaintiff never agreed to Paramount using his image, likeness and/or identity in the film. Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount's conduct is therefore misleading and deceptive in falsely and fraudulently claiming that Plaintiff is in any way affiliated with Top Gun: Maverick; was hired to play in Top Gun: Maverick; or has been hired to promote, advertise, market or endorse Top Gun: Maverick on behalf of Paramount.”

Tubb seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and demands a jury trial.

Want more movie news? Register for Weekly Entertainmentthe free newsletter of to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, movie reviews and much more.

Related content:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ew.com/top-gun-actor-sues-paramount-over-use-of-his-image-in-sequel-8599047 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos