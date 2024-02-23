Janhvi Kapoor says she learned nothing at LA drama school and feels she should have spent those years discovering India | Bollywood News





Janhvi Kapoor, who will soon be seen in films like Tulsi Kumari from Sunny Sanskriti, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Cattle, recently shared that although she went to acting school in Los Angeles, she “didn't learn anything there.” In a recent interview, Janhvi said that she went to the Lee Strasberg Institute in Los Angeles, but their approach to educating their students focused solely on Hollywood. Talking about the same to The Week, Janhvi said, “I didn't learn anything there. She added that although California “was fun” and school was “great,” it didn't do much for her. But what she took away from this experience was the joy of living in anonymity. Janhvi is the daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and was known from a young age thanks to her famous parents. “My main goal, and I think the fun for me was… for the first time being in an environment where I wasn't identified as someone's daughter. And I think the anonymity was so refreshing and that’s what I related to the most,” she said. She then explained that even the format of the school was not suitable for her needs in India. “The format of the school that I studied there was very deeply rooted in how Hollywood works, the audition process and what it means to meet with casting agents,” she said . The Good Luck Jerry actor said she realized she was not a method actor while studying at a school trained on the principle of method acting. She mentioned that while she was in Los Angeles, she realized that she could have made better use of her time by being in India and learning more about Indians and their languages. ALSO READ | Emraan Hashmi says Bollywood suffers from wild perception game and lashes out at critics: They say it's full of drugs, parties “I wish I could take advantage of this time to know my people, my country and my language better, because I tell the stories of my people, not of them,” she said before adding: “I I just wish I could have done more. things that would allow me to identify with my people and I did. Once I started shooting for Dhadak, I did a 180 and realized that the only thing that matters is, I want to tell stories of my country, I want to know the people of my country , I want to be able to talk to them. , I want to be able to think like them, feel like them and being in Los Angeles, going to Malibu on the weekend won't be enough. It makes you so detached and jaded. Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

