Tyler Perry Sounds Alarm on AI, Pauses $800 Million Studio Expansion – The Hollywood Reporter

For the past four years, Tyler Perry had planned an $800 million expansion of his Atlanta studio, which would have added 12 soundstages to the 330-acre property. Today, however, those ambitions are on hold – thanks to the rapid developments he's seeing in the field of artificial intelligence, including OpenAI's text-to-video conversion model, Sora, which debuted on February 15 and stunned watchers with its cinematic video releases.

“To be told he can do all these things is one thing, but to see his abilities, it was mind-blowing,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Thursday, noting that its productions might not need to travel to locations or build sets with the help of technology.

As a business owner, Perry sees opportunity in these developments, but as an employer, actor and filmmaker, he also wants to sound the alarm. In an interview between filming on Thursday, Perry explained his concerns about technology's impact on work and why he wants the industry to come together to fight AI: “There has to be some sort of regulations to protect us. Otherwise, I just don't see how we could survive.

After seeing Sora, what are your current feelings about how quickly AI technology is evolving and how it might affect entertainment in the near term?

I've followed AI very closely and followed the progress very closely. I was in the middle, and I had been planning for four years, about an $800 million expansion to the studio, which would have dramatically increased the size of the backlot, we were adding 12 more soundstages. All of this is currently and indefinitely on hold because of Sora and what I see. I had learned over the last year that this was going to happen, but I had no idea until I recently saw the demonstrations of what it can do. This shocks me.

What particularly shocked you about his abilities?

I would no longer have to travel there. If I wanted to be in the snow in Colorado, it was by text. If I wanted to write a scene on the moon, it's text, and this AI can generate it like nothing. If I wanted to have two people in the living room in the mountains, I don't need to build a setting in the mountains, I don't need to put a setting on my land. I can sit in an office and do this with a computer, which shocks me.

This worries me greatly for everyone in the company. Because as I watched it, I immediately started thinking about everyone in the industry who would be affected by this, including actors, grip, electrical, transport, sound and editors, and looking at this i think it will touch everyone. corner of our industry.

Are you currently implementing AI in any of your productions and/or planning to do so in the near future?

I just used AI in two films that will be announced soon. It kept me from putting on makeup for hours. In post-production and on set, I was able to use this AI technology to avoid having to endure hours of aging makeup.

How do you plan to address the threat that AI poses to certain job categories in your studio and to your productions?

Everything is so uncertain right now. It's so malleable. Technology is changing so quickly. I feel like everyone in the industry is running a hundred miles an hour trying to catch up, trying to put guardrails and seat belts in place to maintain livelihoods afloat. But me, like every other studio in town, we're all trying to figure it all out. I think we're all trying to find answers as we go, and it's changing every day – and it's not just our industry, but every industry that AI will affect, from accountants to architects. If you look at the situation across the world, how the situation is changing so quickly, I hope that there will be a whole government approach to help everyone be able to survive, that's my hope.

How would you like the entertainment industry as a whole to deal with this rapidly evolving technology?

I absolutely think that this must be a participatory action [deck], global approach to the industry. It can't be a single union fighting every contract every two or three years. I believe everyone needs to be involved in how we protect the future of our industry because it is changing rapidly, before our eyes. I'm thinking of all the construction workers and contractors who won't be employed because I'm not doing this next phase of the studio because it's not necessary.

What is your message for the industry at this point, as we watch what happens?

I know that every union is individual, and I know that unions have supported each other during negotiations, but I believe that now is the time to galvanize one voice into movement to help save and protect individuals from our industry.

As a studio owner, do you feel any pressure to use AI at this point?

No, I feel absolutely no pressure to use it, but I'm definitely looking into the benefits and what it provides. However, I can focus on my studio's bottom line and avoid any conversation, or we can step in and engage the conversation head-on to make sure we're protecting everyone who shows up. So I have two sides to this thing. For me, I look at my business and its results, but I'm also very concerned about all the people I've trained and recruited into this industry. I worry about what will happen to them.

How do you think this convergence between the rapid development of AI and the current contraction of the industry will play out?

I think this is going to be a game changer because if you could spend a fraction of the cost to make a pilot, it would have cost you $15. [million], $20 million or even $35 million if you look at HBO, of course the main thing for these companies would be to go the lower cost route. So I'm very, very concerned that in the near future many jobs are going to be lost. I really feel it very strongly.

Who should act? You talk about it, but who else should? and are you working on that?

I just hope that as people adopt this technology and as companies work to reduce costs and economize on their bottom lines, there will be some kind of reflection and some kind of compassion for humanity and people who have worked in this industry and built careers and lives, that there is some kind of thought for them. And I think the only way to move forward in this area is to bring together one voice, not only in Hollywood and in this industry, but also in Congress.