Shaitaan (2024) Jyotika: Coming back to Bollywood with Shaitaan is very special





Actress Jyotika on Thursday said she was delighted to have made a comeback to Hindi cinema after more than two decades with “Shaitaan”. The South star made her acting debut with the 1998 Hindi film, “Doli Saja Ke Rakhna”, and went on to become one of the most loved actresses in Tamil cinema. Some of his notable performances include “Chandramukhi”, Raatchashi”, “Kushi”, “36 Vayathinile” and “Kaathal – The Core”, among others. 'Shaitaan' is a supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and also starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film is described as a gripping story that will take viewers on a sinister journey laced with elements of black magic. The actor said she was waiting for a “special” opportunity to do a Hindi-language film. “I'm making this film after 25 years. I was very busy in the South… (I) was waiting for something very special. I think at this point in your career you want to do different work. C “It was very stimulating,” she said. Jyotika praised her co-star Devgn as someone “very generous”. “The biggest surprise for me was Ajay Devgn and the way he behaved throughout the shoot. I have worked with many actors in my career, almost all South actors. My last film was with Mammootty (“Kaathal”) and now Ajay. “When I make my film in the South, no one leaves space on the poster. It was a pleasure watching Mammootty sir and Ajay. They are the real pillars of cinema,” the actor told reporters while presenting the trailer of “Shaitaan”. The film features R Madhavan as the antagonist and Jyotika as Devgn's wife. Actor Janki Bodiwala, who starred in the Gujarati film “Vash”, also features in the remake. Jyotika, who has worked with Madhavan in films like 'Dumm Dumm Dumm', 'Magalir Mattum' and 'Priyamaana Thozhi', is happy to collaborate with the actor in an unconventional project. “There was no competition, we were so engrossed in the role that we felt like a family. We completed the shoot in 25-30 days, we were all in suspense. I thank Kumarji ( Kumar Mangat Pathak, producer) for the casting. I and I have already thanked everyone many times. For me, coming back to Bollywood and having this (kind of) film is very special,” Jyotika added. “Shaitaan” is an adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati horror film “Vash”, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Jyotika said she resonated with her mother character. “I think when it comes to a girl, there is no greater warrior than a mother. My children are the same age… So, I didn't have to do any 'efforts. I used to cry after seeing her perform a scene. . It's truly a mother's vision.” The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

