Actor James Hong honored at TCL Chinese Theater on his 95th birthday

James Hong was honored on his 95th birthday Thursday at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Hollywood by placing his hand and footprints in cement.

“When I first came here in '19 — I think it was 1953 — the first thing I did was come here and try all the prints,” Hong told the crowd gathered for the event. “I put mine on John Wayne. Wow, too big for me. Too big. Jimmy Stewart? Too big. But now, today, I have my own size.”

Oscar-winning filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and actress Lucy Liu joined Hong to speak at the ceremony.

Kwan and Scheinert won Oscars for best director and best original screenplay at last March's Academy Awards for the best time- and space-shattering science fiction film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which they produced with Jonathan Wang and Hong in the role. the demanding father of dissatisfied and overwhelmed laundromat owner Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh).

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (LR) Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan, James Hong and Lucy Liu attend the hand and footprint ceremony honoring James Hong at TCL Chinese Theater on February 22, 2024 in Hollywood , California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Both Liu and Hong have provided their voices for all of the “Kung Fu Panda” films, including “Kung Fu Panda 4,” which is scheduled to premiere on March 8.

Born in Minneapolis to Chinese immigrant parents, Hong told CNN in a 2020 interview that he received some of his favorite acting inspirations from his father's herbalist shop in Minneapolis.

“All the laundry people in Minneapolis had nothing to do on the weekends, so they would gather at my dad’s herb store,” Hong said. “I remember, because we had these little wooden stools and they were all gathered there, and they hired these people from the San Francisco Chinese Opera to come and do their thing…I don't was just a little boy. You look at them wide-eyed, 'Wow! What a job.'”

Hong studied civil engineering at the University of Minnesota and joined the Minnesota Army National Guard. His National Guard unit was drafted during the Korean War, and Hong was sent to Camp Rucker, Alabama, for training.

After finishing his training for the day, he would entertain the soldiers. After witnessing Hong's prowess, the camp general asked Hong to stay at Camp Rucker and be in charge of the camp's live shows rather than being deployed to Korea.

After the Korean War, Hong moved to Los Angeles in 1953 with a friend and earned his engineering degree from the University of Southern California. After graduation, he worked as a highway engineer for Los Angeles County for 5 1/2 years, while operating evenings, weekends, and vacations.

Hong said his breakthrough came during a 1954 appearance on Groucho Marx“You Bet Your Life,” when he impersonated Marx, James Cagney and others, which led to a huge flood of fan mail and landed Hong as an agent.

Hong is the only living actor to have worked with Clark Gable and Marx, appearing with Gable in the 1955 adventure film, “Soldier of Fortune.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the fifth film Hong appeared in and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. The others were “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing”, “The Sand Pebbles”, “Chinatown” and “Bound for Glory”, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” the only one to win.

Hong's other film credits include “Airplane!” “Big Trouble in Little China”, “Black Widow”, “Blade Runner”, “Flower Drum Song”, “Mulan” and “Wayne's World 2”.

Hong's television credits include “Seinfeld,” “All in the Family” and “Perry Mason.”

Hong was among the Asian American performers who founded the East West Players in 1965, seeking to create roles beyond the stereotypical roles offered to them in mainstream Hollywood. It became the first Asian American theater in the country.