Why did Malia Obama change her name as she made her foray into Hollywood? | Hollywood





Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former US President Barack Obama, has sparked curiosity with her recent decision to use her middle name, “Ann”, professionally as she embarks on a career in Hollywood. Shortly before the premiere of her short film The Heart at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, the rising filmmaker decided to adopt a new stage name, and the reasons for this choice may be surprising. President Barack Obama jokes with his daughter Malia Obama as they head to the Air Force One plane. Like her parents, Malia will join Harvard University in 2017, after taking a year off previously. (AP file photo) Also read: Audrii Cunningham's cause of death revealed in autopsy after body of 11-year-old girl found in river Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The reason for Malia Obama's name change Recently, Malia Obama, fresh out of Harvard and launching into the world of cinema, made a unique choice for her professional career: she chose to go by her new name, “Ann”. This decision to move away from his well-known Obama last name indicates a deliberate effort to forge his own path, distinct from that of his famous parents, who are also making waves in the entertainment industry with Higher Ground Productions. If this choice does not seem revolutionary in showbiz, it marks a big change for the Obama clan. Malia Obama's decision reflects a trend often seen among celebrity children in Hollywood. Take Nicolas Cage, who opted for a stage name instead of his last name Coppola, or Angelina Jolie, who chose to move away from her last name Voight. Malia Obama won't adopt last name The surprise came during her red carpet debut at The Heart premiere. The 25-year-old was featured as filmmaker Malia Ann in a Sundance Institute highlight video. Interestingly, the Obama parents, who are now venturing into the film industry themselves, were absent from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Also read: Is Prince Harry homesick? Considering returning to UK as bored About the film The Heart of Malia Ann Malia Ann, credited by her middle name, reveals a heartfelt exploration of heartbreak and longing in her film “The Heart.” The story follows Joshua (played by Tunde Adebimpe) as he navigates the complexities of loss following the sudden death of his mother. Joshua embarks on a journey of self-discovery, meeting people who mirror his mother's presence while attempting to fulfill his mother's dying wish and keeping feelings quiet. Malia described the film as a strange little story, a fable of sorts, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she left him an unusual request in her will.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/why-has-malia-obama-changed-her-name-as-she-forays-into-hollywood-101708661773453.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos