Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgard plots horror movie return as The Crow reboot gets release date – and it's sooner than you think





Lionsgate's upcoming reboot of The Crow has finally landed on a release date – and it's a lot closer than we expected. According to Deadline, the studio pushed back the release of its highly anticipated film Ballerina from June 7, 2024 to June 6, 2025, and filled the previous slot with The Crow. This change isn't necessarily bad news for the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spinoff, as the publication reports that the delay is due to franchise creator Chad Stahelski and director Len Wiseman filming footage additional to accelerate the existing one. action even further. As for The Crow, John Wick: Chapter 4 star Bill Skarsgård is set to play the title character, also known as Eric Draven, in the modern reimagining of James Barr's graphic novel. FKA Twigs is on board to play Eric's fiancée, while Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila and Jordan Bolger round out the supporting cast. Much like the source material and its subsequent film adaptation, which stars the late Brandon Lee, who tragically died during the filming of the 1994 film, it is expected to focus on the resurrected and murdered musician, who sets out on a quest to avenge his death. death and his partner. (Image credit: Miramax Films) Rupert Sanders, whose previous works include Ghost in the Shell, Snow White and the Huntsman and the Apple TV Plus series Foundation, directs. Skarsgård is certainly no stranger to darker fare, having brought Pennywise to life in both It movies and appearing in Netflix's supernatural series Hemlock Grove, Barbarian and Stephen King's series Castle Rock. For more, check out our selection of the most exciting upcoming films that await us.

