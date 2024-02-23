TVLSE, Oklv. – Many Tulsans may not know that a Hollywood feature film was produced in their backyard during the city's reign as the oil capital of the world. On Tuesday, February 13, Circle Cinema offered a theatrical screening of this film, Tulsa (1949), as part of its Okie Film Nights series. The event partnered with the Tulsa Historical Society who provided an introduction before the screening. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the film. Although the film caused great hype for Tulsans upon its theatrical release, the plot depicts a very strange story with minimal allusions to a historical period involving violent and traumatic events for Native American garden owners.

The film centers on a Cherokee rancher who seeks her fortune in the oil industry. Set during Tulsa's oil boom and subdivision era of the early 1900s, the plot places the characters in a very young Tulsa when zealous non-native businessmen were eager to extract the natural minerals of the earth by all means possible.

Cherokee Cherry Lansing is the central character of the film. She is a Cherokee woman, named after her tribe. Cherokee is not the character's nickname, it is simply his name. Another character in the film even draws attention to this name, commenting What a strange name, a bit Indian. Lansing is depicted with very little connection to Cherokee culture. She does, however, own a ranch. Although not explicitly stated, this could imply that the ranch was built on the family lot in Lansing.

Lansing has a close friend, a Cherokee named Jim Redbird who owns his own ranch nearby. As the plot progresses, Lansing and Redbird slowly accumulate great wealth through oil drilling on their properties. Lansing is increasing its drilling capacity on its land to the point that Redbird says it's too much. He begins to worry about the ecological consequences that could result from drilling for the earth's natural resources.

When Redbird refuses to allow new oil wells to be installed on his property, Lansing and other oil businessmen laugh at his misgivings. The businessmen take Lansing before a judge and threaten to declare him mentally incompetent or insane so that the state will assign him a guardian.

At the time of the allotment gardens, the caretakers were assigned to Native American lot owners to provide assistance or advice to protect their financial assets. Often these tutors were strangers to the Native Americans to whom they were assigned. The guardianship system was historically abused and allowed guardians to deceive, steal, and murder Native Americans for their allotments without legal consequences.

From there, the plot becomes contested between characters who wish to install more oil wells on the land, and those who oppose it. Unfortunately, the film's moral message becomes rather unclear in the process. It seems to indicate that while it is possible to over-drill for natural resources, it is possible to find a healthy balance between drilling for fossil fuels and respecting the earth. At the time of the film's release, oil was still considered an entrepreneurial venture that received very little criticism.

Native American representation in the 1940s

Lansing was portrayed by actress Susan Hayward. Although Lansing's character was a Cherokee woman, Hayward was a white actress who never claimed her Native American heritage. Hayward would rack up numerous Academy Award nominations throughout her career, eventually winning Best Actress for her work in the 1959 film, I Want to Live!.

The character of Redbird is played by Mexican-American actor Pedro Armendriz, another star actor whose Native American heritage is absent.

Another Native American role in the film was played by Hollywood star Iron Eyes Cody who played the uncredited role of an Osage man. Cody is born Espera or “Oscar” DeCorti and was the descendant of Italian immigrants. Cody became known for playing hundreds of Native American roles in Hollywood, despite the fact that he had no Native American ancestry. Although Cody's ancestral lineage was debunked during his career, he remained a strong advocate for Native Americans. Cody's contributions to Hollywood remain controversial among advocates for Native Americans, but he claimed that he loved the Native American people and even adopted a child from Salt River Pima-Maricopa named Robert Tree Cody, who would become a flutist , well-known singer and dancer. .

John Ryan is a background character introduced as a rancher and citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The character of Ryan was played by First Nations actor Jay Silverheels, one of the few Aboriginal artists to play an Aboriginal role in the film. Silverheels was best known for his role as Tonto in the television series The Lone Ranger. Although he would later be closely cast for the role of the Native American sidekick, Silverheels would become a spokesperson for improving Native American portrayals in media.

Tulsas Legacy

While Tulsa isn't a story that has necessarily stood the test of time, it offers an interesting insight into the pop culture perspective on the city that was once nicknamed the oil capital of the world. It is a historical revisionist account of a Native American rancher taking on the oil barons, starting his own business, and using the natural resources of his land.

The word attribution does not appear once in the film's script. It is unclear whether the Native American characters received and retained their land through inheritance, or whether it was simply purchased. The authors allude to the trusteeship system and even demonstrate how it was abused to force Native American landowners to make decisions against their will.

The film fails to provide true indigenous representation. The producers of the film are non-Indigenous people telling an Indigenous story. Many creative liberties are taken that contradict the historical trauma and injustice experienced by Native Americans in the area at the time. The cast is primarily made up of non-Indigenous artists.

Family films today

In 2024, Hollywood has improved the way Native Americans are portrayed in media, while telling a more accurate story of allotment history. In 2023, the movie Killers of the Flower Moon was released on the big screen. The film tells the story of Molly Burkhart, a wealthy Osage landowner. The story focuses on crimes committed against the Osage people during the Osage reign of terror. This was a period around the same time as Tulsa, when Osage lot owners were murdered and disappeared for their rights to their land.

Killers of the Flower Moon featured an all-star cast, including Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Blackfeet actress Lily Gladstone. It was filmed locally on the Osage Nation and features Native actors playing Native roles. The film's producers even consulted with Osage tribal leaders to ensure that every culturally related detail in the film was accurate and authentic. Gladstone made history by becoming the first indigenous Golden Globe winner winner for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon. She is also currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Leading Actress.

For those curious about a film about allotment ownership in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Killers of the Flower Moon present different perspectives on the subject. Public critical reception seems to indicate that Killers of the Flower Moon is a more engaging history. However, Tulsa still offers a unique insight into the 1940s city and its legacy as the oil capital of the world.

At the time of its release, Tulsa was a financial fiasco. Rough estimates from the time suggest that the film lost over $700,000 at the box office.

Tulsa is currently in the public domain.