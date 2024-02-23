Entertainment
Madame Web Bombs, will Hollywood ever learn its lesson?
It was a rough 2023 for the film industry, and 2024 isn’t starting off much better after Sony’s Madame Webb became the latest superhero film to flop. And on the heels of The Marvels, it raises significant questions about the direction Hollywood is going, and just how far it’s willing to let political activism be a driver.
Madame Webb effectively exemplifies what the modern film business wants to do with its releases; hit its representation targets. It has a female director, S.J. Clarkson. There are two women credited as writers on the screenplay. Its cast is dominated by women: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor. It’s a diverse cast as well, with a number of different racial and ethnic categories represented.
It’s even loosely associated with the very popular Spider-Man universe. While not directly related to the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man films or the wildly successful Spiderverse movies, it has a tangential connection to Sony’s other superhero projects. And it still spectacularly failed, in a way that’s reminiscent of Disney/Marvel’s Brie Larson starring The Marvels.
READ: 'The Marvels' May Be Disney's Biggest Box Office Flop Yet
Which raises the question, why does Hollywood keep doing this to itself?
Complacency and virtue signaling are hurting Hollywood
Madame Web opened to just over $15 million despite being released in over 4,000 theaters across the country. It benefited from opening on Valentine's Day and the President's Day long weekend.
And it still only made $26 million domestically in its first six days. For a film that was supposed to launch a franchise, it was a complete disaster, likely ending any possibility of a longer series.
The failure of Wonders And Mrs Webb highlights a much larger structural problem in Hollywood: they put their desired political perspectives ahead of making quality films. After 2016, and especially after 2020, the industry recommitted to being represented first. Literally, it introduced specific quotas for large projects and possibilities for awarding prizes.
And in doing so, the industry has set itself on the path of making films that appeal to an audience that doesn't actually exist.
Making films aimed at women makes sense, of course. But that’s not the case with making superhero movies aimed at women. barbie was one of the most financially successful films of 2023, despite its serious flaws. Because it was a film aimed at women and centered around a character and a message that women responded to.
But by trying to impose equal representation of the sexes in superhero films, Hollywood is trying to make women see stories and characters that don't interest them.
Will Hollywood correct the situation?
There are endless examples of films targeting audiences correctly. Action films like Impossible mission series or Top Gun, Or the Lord of the Rings. They were not created out of political necessity, but out of genuine creative motivations. And they worked, financially and critically.
Mrs Webb it was the opposite. A film that no one asked for, given a huge budget to achieve a specific goal of representation.
To the surprise of no one outside of Sony, the project failed.
Disney has become the epitome of progressive financial failure, but this version clearly shows that these problems are not limited to a single studio, they extend across the entire industry. And if these issues are not resolved quickly, an already fragile entertainment industry could suffer even more financial hardship.
Or maybe they will continue to broadcast She Hulk-style series and sequels featuring Captain Marvel. And keep losing money.
