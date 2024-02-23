Jason Reitman and Hollywood's Most Prominent Directors Buy Beloved Village Theater in Los Angeles





ANGELS | Some of Hollywood's most prominent filmmakers have purchased an iconic 93-year-old theater known as a cultural landmark for Los Angeles movie buffs. Jason Reitman and more than 30 directors, including Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and Bradley Cooper, have acquired Westwood's Village Theater, the group announced Wednesday. The coalition wants to preserve the theater, which has become a staple of film premieres since its opening in 1931. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed. Reitman said he felt compelled to round up other filmmakers after the theater went on sale last year. As a Los Angeles native, he wants to continue the rich history of the Village Theater, known for its 180-foot white Spanish Tower and grand auditorium that seats 1,300 people. It is also close to the University of California, Los Angeles. “I immediately made an offer and hoped my fellow directors would join me on this adventure,” Reitman said in a statement. He noted that some of his films, including “Up in the Air,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Juno,” have premiered in theaters. “We take this management very seriously and hope to provide a true community for everyone who loves cinema,” he added. The directors will bring artifacts from their personal collections to the theater, including props, wardrobe and film prints. Chris Columbus, who directed the films “Home Alone” and “Harry Potter,” hopes to share his extensive collection of 16mm film prints. He called the theater a “cinematic miracle.” Spielberg said he wanted to help restore the theater to its “glory years as a cinematic cultural institution.” Nolan added: “Cinema has always been the meeting place for filmmakers and moviegoers, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with so many of my favorite directors on a space that will show what the future of cinema exhibition can be. “ The other new owners are: JJ Abrams, Judd Apatow, Damien Chazelle, Ryan Coogler, Alfonso Cuarn, Jonathan Dayton, Guillermo del Toro, Valerie Faris, Hannah Fidell, Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, James Gunn, Sian Heder, Rian Johnson, Gil Kenan, Karyn Kusama, Justin Lin, Phil Lord, David Lowery, Christopher McQuarrie, Chris Miller, Alexander Payne, Todd Phillips, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Jay Roach, Seth Rogen, Emma Seligman, Brad Silberling, Emma Thomas, Denis Villeneuve, Lulu Wang and Chloe Zhao. Related

