Actor Din Djarin insists romance isn't on the agenda in The Mandalorian





Summary Din Djarin won't have a romantic storyline anytime soon, according to Din Djarin actor Brendan Wayne.

Wayne insisted on a romance between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin, but the show's creators disagreed.

The focus should remain on Din's relationship with Grogu, not potential love interests like Bo-Katan.



One of Din Djarin's actors proved that the popular character will never get a love interest in The Mandalorian. Din Djarin, better known as “Mando”, is one of everyone's most beloved characters. Star Wars. Even though he spends the vast majority of his time with a helmet covering his face, he still manages to convey so much emotion and heart. This is due to Din Djarin's three actors working together, and it allows Din's main physical actor, Brendan Wayne, to create much of the character – aside from a key character decision with which the creators do not were unable to join. Related How to Watch Star Wars Movies in Order Here's how to watch all the Star Wars movies and TV shows in chronological order and release order, and how each fits into the Star Wars timeline.

Recently, one of Din Djarin's actors, Brendan Wayne, sat down for an interview on the SithCast Podcast. When asked if Din Djarin would ever have a love story in The MandalorianWayne insisted that, while advocating for a romance between Din and Bo-Katan Kryze, it wasn't something that was planned for the character. During the interview, the actor said: “Yeah, I insisted on a Bo-Mando romance, it never happened! But I did it…I did it [try].“

Din Djarin won't have a romance anytime soon

The heart of the series is the father-son bond between Din Djarin and Grogu, and having a romantic arc would distract from that relationship. Wayne is right, as it is very unlikely that a Mando-Bo romance will be considered after season 3. The Mandalorian season 3, Bo-Katan became the Mand'alor, taking her rightful place as leader of the Mandalorians and committing to restoring Mandalore. Din, meanwhile, left Mandalore to train Grogu.. They took very different paths that would make establishing a relationship difficult. During the interview, Wayne also talked about Din Djarin's relationship with Omera in season 1. He said that if Din had allowed him to remove his helmet, he would have stayed. Again, he chose to continue living according to the Creed and reject its advances. As such, the series allowed for two opportunities to escape from a romantic arc. This means it's unlikely audiences will ever see Din fall in love.

While a romance with Din Djarin would be nice to see, it's best for the series to avoid taking that route. The heart of the series is the father-son bond between Din Djarin and Grogu, and having a romantic arc would distract from that relationship. At the end of The Mandalorian In season 3, the public was finally able to see where the series had been heading since the very first episode: Din Djarin is officially Grogu's adoptive father according to the customs of the Way. This should be the focus of The Mandalorian going forward, not a romantic arc. The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+ The Mandalorian Cast Werner Herzog, Emily Swallow, Pedro Pascal, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito Release date November 12, 2019 Seasons 3 Streaming service(s) Disney+ Source: SithCast Podcast

