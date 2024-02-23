Interior video of Sonam Kapoor's sprawling Delhi bungalow with huge chandeliers | Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor's majestic family home in Delhi hasn't sacrificed an ounce of splendor. Nothing says “dream home” like a sumptuous 173 crore property, where Sonam recently hosted a special Indian-inspired lunch. Now, the Delhi-based florist, who helped Sonam host the get-together at her home, has shared a video on Instagram giving a better look inside the lavish bungalow. Read also : Sonam Kapoor pulled out all the stops to welcome David Beckham into her home

Stylish lighting fixtures make Sonam Kapoor's Delhi home shine.

“Started the month of love with the sweetest,” he wrote in the caption of the video of the specially organized lunch at the Delhi home Sonam Kapoor shares with her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja and his family. The decorations featured many Indian touches, including a massive entry console on which stood a statue of Nandi; among Hindus, the sacred bull Nandi is considered to be the vehicle of Lord Shiva.

Incredible lighting, Indian touches galore

The wooden table was filled with greenery, candles, silver elephant statues and vases with red leaves. The space was accented with a huge crystal chandelier.

The video also gave a glimpse of the dining table covered in white and red flowers, candles and silverware. A striking chandelier hung above the dining table brought a touch of classic elegance to the space and was one of the highlights of the beautiful dining room in Sonam's family home. The rest of the house had extravagant decorations with lots of flowers and remarkable statues and objects.

Learn more about Sonam's family home

According to a 2020 report by ABP Live, the mansion with lawns and huge rooms costs the staggering sum 173 million. Located in one of Delhi's poshest areas, Prithviraj Road, it would span 3,170 square meters. Sonam keeps sharing glimpses of the house on Instagram. She also celebrated her son Vayu's first birthday with Anand and their families at home in Delhi.

