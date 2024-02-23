Bollywood: a former journalist denounces 10 years of Bollywood propaganda films





Films like Rang De Basanti and PK would never have released in today's political landscape, says an observer. | Courtesy: Egal/Getty Images HIGHLIGHTS Mainstream Bollywood films no longer feature themes of social commentary, according to Kundan Shashiraj, a writer and former journalist.

Films such as 'PK', 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' have been catalysts for social change and critical thinking.

Shashiraj compares the current state of the industry to Hitler-era propaganda in Germany. The Hindi film industry has largely abandoned thought-provoking cinema in favor of propaganda, according to Kundan Shashiraj, a former journalist and author who has recently taken social media by storm with his criticism of seemingly soulless and presenting stereotypical themes. Has your cinema over the last 8-10 years made you politically stupid, the writer asks in the now-viral video. Shashiraj, who wrote Saddan: the rotten pillar of democracy!reveals a decade-long gap from narratives that once challenged the status quo. PK, Rank of Basanti, And Keep it up Munna Bhai represent a bygone era when Bollywood served as a catalyst for social change, according to him. The film PK was released in 2014, challenging superstitions [prevalent in Indian society]Shashiraj explains. He continues: Rang De Basanti was released in January 2006 but it's a safe bet that the film would never have been released in today's political landscape because its main villain was then Minister of Defense. The Aamir Khan starrer raised issues such as corruption and political indifference towards victims resulting from defects in the Indian Air Force's MIG-21 fighter jets. Lage Raho Munna Bhai popularized Mahatma Gandhi's pacifist message, making it relevant even in the contemporary world. 18 years later, amid revisionist attempts to glorify Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, the film would not have had the same impact, says Shashiraj. video argues. Without naming specific characters or films, the author suggests that filmmakers are under implicit pressure not to create content that asks questions of those in power or reminds people of their long-forgotten backbone. Powerful depictions of mass power have already inspired historic protests, such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan protests in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya affair, says Shashiraj. However, our collective amnesia and apathy towards matters of public concern in recent times is akin to the effect that Joseph Goebbels, the Reich Minister of Propaganda in Nazi Germany led by Adolf Hitler , had obtained during the Second World War.

