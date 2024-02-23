Stuart Organ dead aged 72: Actor best known for playing Grange Hill favorite Peter Robson dies

Grange Hill star Stuart Organ, best known for playing Peter Robson in the children's TV series, has died aged 72.

The British actor played a firm but fair role as a PE teacher in the drama, becoming the school's longest-serving staff member.

His representative revealed that he “passed away peacefully at home after a short illness” on Friday.

As Robson, he was a PE and geography teacher before being promoted to series director about life in a London comprehensive school.

The show aired from 1978 to 2008 and made headlines for its realistic social realism, tackling issues such as racism, drug addiction, teenage pregnancy, mental illness, HIV and AIDS.

Organ pictured in the popular game show Pointless in 2019

Organ also played Kevin Cross in the television soap opera Brookside and has featured in numerous shows, including the popular BBC science fiction series Doctor Who, where he appeared alongside Sylvester McCoy.

His career also includes appearances in medical dramas Casualty and Holby City and a number of films, including 1990's These Glory Glory Days, the 1994 party film Present Spirits and 1997's Fork In The Road.

Organ began his professional career at Leeds Playhouse in 1975 in a performance of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead, a spin-off of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, and would also tread the boards as Judge Turpin in Queens Theatre's Sweeney Todd Hornchurch.

Grange Hill introduced characters such as Zammo McGuire, played by Lee MacDonald, and Tucker Jenkins, played by Todd Carty.

In 2022, creator Sir Phil Redmond spoke about the series returning as a film.

Struan Rodger and Stuart Organ pictured together in The Waiting Time, 1999