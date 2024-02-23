Longest-serving Grange Hill actor dies aged 72





By Annabel RackhamCultural journalist BBC Organ was the longest-serving cast member of the children's television series, playing PE teacher Mr Robson. Grange Hill star Stuart Organ has died aged 72, his representatives have confirmed. The British actor was the longest-serving cast member of the children's TV series, playing Mr Robson. Organ, who began his acting career in Leeds in 1975, also appeared in the serials Brookside and Doctor Who. His other credits include Casualty, The Bill and Holby City and films such as These Glory Glory Days and Fork In The Road. The actor “died peacefully at home after a short illness,” it was announced Friday. Organ will be best remembered for his 15-year stint on the BBC's Grange Hill, where his character Peter Robson rose to the helm of PE in 1988, only to take on the role of director 10 years later. The show, which dealt with life in a London comprehensive school, ran from 1978 to 2008 and made headlines for tackling big issues such as racism, drug addiction, teenage pregnancy, mental illness, HIV and AIDS. The actor decided to leave the series in 2003 after it was announced that production was moving to Liverpool. Grange Hill introduced characters such as Zammo McGuire, played by Lee MacDonald, and Tucker Jenkins, played by Todd Carty. Stuart Organ in an episode of Doctors in 2016 In 2022, creator Sir Phil Redmond spoke about the series returning as a film. Organ's other memorable roles include playing Kevin Cross in the Merseyside soap Brookside and Bazin in the 1987 Doctor Who storyline Dragonfire. He began his acting career at Leeds Playhouse in 1975 in a performance of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead, a spin-off of William Shakespeare's Hamlet. His other theater roles include An Englishman Abroad, where he played Guy Burgess in a 2003 production at York and Major Powell in the play Corpse, which he performed at Hornchurch in 2007. Although younger audiences may not have seen him act, they may have heard his voice elsewhere: he has appeared as a voiceover in cartoons and video games, such as Star Wars: The Old Republic . He is also a familiar voice to passengers on the London Underground, announcing stations, lines, late arrivals and telling users to watch out for the gap.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-68379238 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos