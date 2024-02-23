Joe Biden should be ashamed of his crude statements about Putin, Russia says





The Kremlin responded to US President Joe Biden on Thursday, saying his recent remarks about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were a disgrace to the United States. US President Joe Biden, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP) Such crude statements coming from the mouth of an American leader are unlikely to hurt the leader of another country, much less President Putin. But it is a great shame for the country itself, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the TASS agency. This demeans those who use such vocabulary. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Peskov added that Biden's comments “clearly demonstrated Hollywood cowboy behavior to suit national political interests.” The Kremlin spokesperson stressed that he wanted his team to “compile and find just one insulting statement” that Putin made about Biden. He continued: “If the president of such a country uses such language, he should be ashamed of himself.” At a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday, Biden called Putin crazy and warned that nuclear war was still a possibility. We have crazy people like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate. His comments coincided with the United States planning to announce major sanctions against Moscow in response to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Also read: Biden will be happy to impose major sanctions on Russia for 'what it did' to Navalny and Ukraine Biden's attacks on Putin intensified after Russian invasion of Ukraine Biden has already called Putin a butcher, a war criminal, a killer and an outright thug. Shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he declared that Putin could not stay in power. Last week, the US president held Putin and his thugs responsible for Navalny's death. “We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that Navalny's death was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did,” Biden said at the White House after Russia announced Navalny's death. Russian authorities will tell their own story. But don't be fooled. Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death, he added. Praising Navalny for courageously challenging the “violence and corruption” of the Russian government, the US president said he was “considering” additional measures to punish Russia. We are thinking about what else can be done. “We're looking at a whole range of options, that's all I'll say for now,” he told reporters. Read also: Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin crazy and says Donald Trump is not Navalny US set to announce major sanctions against Russia White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also spoke about the sanctions plan on Thursday, saying “it is clear that President [Vladimir] Putin and his government are responsible for Mr. Navalny's death. » In response, under the leadership of President Biden, we will announce on Friday this week a package of major sanctions to hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr. Navalny and, quite frankly, for all of its actions during this vicious war and brutal. he said.

