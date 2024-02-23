Crakk Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal Starrer Has Insane Action | Bollywood

Showing mindless action that sometimes doesn't even pack a punch has been a favorite genre of Bollywood. And Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa doesn't do anything different to stand out in the crowd. For the novelty factor, and to make it somewhat different from the rest of the action, the film injects action into many extreme sports, but it lacks depth in its narrative and never feels completely convincing when it comes to the storyline. Read also | Crakk Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal performs breathtaking stunts in an intense action thriller. watch Crakk Movie Review: It's never clear what Nora Fatehi, Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson's film wants to say.

Crakk struggles for the most part

Director Aditya Datt combines too many tropes to make an impact, and ends up striking no chords. From the outset, Crakk is clear in his intention: he wants to impress and not leave a lasting impact. But he struggles for the most part even while doing it. Plus, if watching on-screen action and stunts came with some kind of disclaimer, Crakk would have to flash it every few minutes, because the adrenaline-pumping sequences it offers don't not missing. Some are actually quite exhilarating and give you goosebumps, while others end up being poorly enhanced by the VFX.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

The parcel

The film opens with Siddharth Dixit aka Siddhu (Vidyut Jammwal), a resident of a Mumbai slum attempting dangerous and potentially fatal stunts on a moving local train. He leans through the door, touches the posts, climbs on top and runs from one compartment to another like child's play. His friends call him crack (crazy in the head). Although crack is also an adjective used to refer to very well-trained and competent athletes, I'm not sure that Crakk actually intended to play on this emotion. Here, it is Vidyut's eccentricities, his passion for life-threatening stunts and extreme sports that form the heart of the plot.

The story also gives a flashback, where his elder brother Nihal (Ankit Mohan) lost his life in Maidaan, an underground survival sports competition, and hence the parents don't want Siddhu to follow in his footsteps. But Siddhu doesn’t care. He continues to film himself doing these dangerous stunts, often getting arrested by the police, but he eventually makes it to Maidaan and, from the streets of Mumbai, is soon smuggled into a sports arena in Poland.

Here, Siddhu must defeat the showrunner and formidable champion of Maidaan, Dev (Arjun Rampal), along with equally talented participants from other countries. It is much later in the story that he imagines foul play in his brother's death, and his motive shifts from simply winning the competition to discovering the truth about Nihal. During his journey, he also meets Alia (Nora Fatehi), an influencer from Maidaan, who considers herself “out of his league”, but falls too quickly into his cheesy antics and chapri one-liners. And then the story continues as the director sees fit.

What does the film mean?

Crakk left me perplexed on many levels. This is not a true revenge drama in which one brother avenges the death of the other. It's not just about this slum dweller whose dream is to become rich by winning the money from the Maidaan race. It's also not about becoming famous or winning a title by taking advantage of one's innate penchant for sports. Basically, Siddhu's motivation to try his hand at survival sports is never clear and hence, as a viewer, we never know what the film wants to say either.

Once the story reached Maidaan, I was pleasantly surprised to see the adrenaline-filled action and stunts, but the excitement only lasted for those few moments, as the race for death or death death took place on the battlefield. Once finished, the story becomes lame again and meanders to find its ground. The story that Datt co-wrote with Rehan Khan, Sarim Momin and Mohinder Pratab Singh doesn't let you stay in that moment and keeps moving from one point to another without getting the answers to the previous riddle.

Further adding to the misery, Sandeep Kurup's shoddy editing only spoils the entire experience. It's inconsistent and uneven, and fails to maintain your investment. And how long is the film? At 2 hours 26 minutes, it's far too dragged out and lets boredom creep in quite easily.

Vidyut Jammwal wouldn't want to miss this thirst trap of sorts, a big-screen experience that honors brawn over mind, while everything else takes a back seat.

Mixed performance

Vidyut Jammwal's daredevil acts, electrifying action sequences and dangerous extreme sports provide a visual spectacle for all adrenaline junkies. No matter from which cliff or mountain Sidhu takes a leap of faith and jumps, we never see him break a bone or at least get bruised. For those who have watched Vidyut's workout videos in the gym, Crakk is giving him a bigger playing field, and his fans, a chance to drool a little more over his chiseled muscles. Even if in terms of expression and dialogue, the actor struggles a little and it's obvious.

Then there is Arjun Rampal who rightly plays the antagonist, who has solid substance and puts on a great show. Amy Jackson, as policewoman Patricia, has good screen presence, but one can't help but be distracted by her Hindi lines, some of which are often out of sync. Nora is once again used as a mere prop and while her character arc moves the story forward, she isn't given enough room to play. Jamie Lever's one-liners and punchlines cleverly provide much-needed comic relief, and they never seem forced.

Final Thoughts

It is evident that Crakk is not only calling for all adrenaline junkies to enjoy the kick but also wants to cater to that particular niche who has a penchant for these extreme sports and actions. However, this process goes too far and is derailed in many places.

I'm not sure whether or not Crakk will inspire young people to try extreme sports and make it a professional career, but the Jammwalions (the actor's fans) certainly wouldn't want to miss this sort of thirst trap on the big screen that honors muscle over mind, while everything else takes a back seat.

Movie: Crack

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson

Director: Aditya Dutt

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place