5 takeaways from Agastya's conversation with Jaya, Navya and Shweta on masculinity | Bollywood

The latest episode of the Navya Nandas podcast What The Hell Navya 2 was released on Thursday. With her brother, Archies actor Agastya Nanda joining her, mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan as special guests, the quartet chatted all things men and masculinity. Here are five takeaways from the episode. (Also read: Jaya Bachchan says women are stupid for not letting men pay on dates: 'They say don't be chivalrous') Despite differing opinions, Agastya expressed his views well.

I believe in a healthy balance

Agastya opened the episode by saying that while masculinity isn't something they've ever discussed as a family, it's something he's discussed with friends. I believe you should embrace both your masculine and feminine sides and show your emotions. I show emotion, I am in touch with my feminine side. I believe in a healthy balance between the two. I was never told not to show emotion, so I don’t think it’s bad,” he said. Shweta pointed out that there was a time when men were supposed not to cry, be afraid or get hurt. She also said, “I think I'm doing something right if he (Agastya) doesn't think that (it's wrong to show emotions).

We should follow our natural tendencies

Agastya said that he doesn't behave like he does with his male friends towards women, and it's not because he's toxic. I love how men and women have different natural tendencies. It's that feeling of being gentler towards a woman. I'm not trying to be toxic, but I like to treat them with care. I won't talk to a girl like I do with my (male) friends. I love the caring aspect of a woman, it's the most beautiful thing. I won't have that with papa (Nikhil Nanda), nanu (Amitabh Bachchan) or mamu (Abhishek Bachchan). I'm not against the idea of ​​a man being a servant either, I just don't think I can do it, he said.

I learn from my father

Agastya emphasized how being a man is individual to each person and that there is no template. Each person has a different way of showing who they are from the inside out. I don't think you should try to be someone else or live up to an image, he said. He also added that he looks to the men around him for advice. I see how they behave. Most of the time it's your father, the comparison you make to what you should be as a man, he added. But he made it clear he wasn't following his father to the T, saying: “There are things I really like about the way he is.” There are things I don't like and feel differently.

I became religious and spiritual

Agastya revealed that while working on The Archies, he became religious and spiritual. We're so used to getting things in an instant that it's easy to lose confidence. It came naturally to me, I became religious and spiritual. When I started acting, I didn't know if people would like me. So I did my best and left the rest to God, to keep faith in something bigger than myself, he said. He also revealed that he went through a bad phase of anxiety then. Shweta added that men now talk about burnout, while Jaya said people are mentally exhausted. Jaya even lost her cool when she thought that Shweta and Navya were pulling her leg over this.

I cried when I saw the Archies trailer

Shweta pointed out that Agastya is much more emotional than Navya, to which he replied: My friends don't think that. I only get emotional with my family and loved ones. If I feel safe, I open up. Navya, however, pointed out that she became more expressive and cried while watching The Archies trailer. I'm becoming more expressive, I cried when I saw its trailer. This is new to me, I was crying horribly, she said. While Agastya told her that it wasn't the gold standard of expression, Jaya pointed out that Agastya cried like mom.

