



Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Top Gun actor Barry Tubb sues Paramount Pictures for unauthorized use of his likeness in 2022 film sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Tubb, 61, starred as Lt. Henry Wolfman Ruth in the original 1986 blockbuster. He didn't act Top Gun: Maverickbut his portrait appeared in a sequence in which the camera zooms into a photo from the fictional Top Gun class of 1986. Tubb is shown with his colleagues Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. According to court documents released by Bloombergthe likeness of Tubbs used in this scene is essential in a way that is not coincidental. Tubb is seeking unspecified damages for the unauthorized use of his image. In the case, which was filed Wednesday, Tubbs' lawyers say the actor signed a contract agreeing to have his likeness used only in the original film. Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick (2022 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.) They also state that a possible sequel was never discussed, but that regardless, Paramount went ahead and used the image without asking permission and without compensation. Tubbs' lawyers argue that Paramount used Tubbs' image for purely selfish commercial purposes and for their own commercial interests, noting that Top Gun: Maverick raked in over $1 billion at the box office. They also claim that Paramount Pictures contacted other actors to request permission to appear similarly in the film. They say Tubb wants the amount of damages to be determined by the court, but that the amount should be no less than $75,000. The independent has contacted Paramount for comment. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Tom Cruise would return for a third Top Gun film, which is also in production at Paramount. Glen Powell and Miles Teller would return for the new sequel to Top Gun: Maverick the writer Ehren Kruger. In a four-star review from Top Gun: Maverick, The independentChief film critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Someday it will be necessary to determine what exactly these films do and who benefits from them. But, for now, there is another hard truth to get around: late follow-up. Top Gun: Maverick is as exciting as blockbusters. It's the kind of spectacular sight that can bring together an entire room full of strangers sitting in the dark and leave them with a melancholy tear in their eye.

