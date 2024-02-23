John Savident: the actor who played Fred Elliott in Coronation Street has died | Ents & Arts News





John Savident, best known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died aged 86. Savident arrived on famous paving stones in 1994 and quickly established himself as a fan favourite, known for his booming voice when playing the butcher Fred in the ITV soap. The show's . “We are saddened to announce the death of actor John Savident, who passed away on Wednesday February 21,” Savident’s agent said. “He was a beloved husband and father of two and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.” Butcher Fred's disastrous love life, including three marriages and several failed proposals, provided many of the character's most memorable storylines in the soap opera. A secret son, Ashley Peacock, played by Steven Arnold, also arrived on the show and the two later developed a close bond as they worked together as butchers. Sue Nicholls, who played Savident's long-term love interest Audrey Roberts in the soap, praised him for bringing “joy” to her life. In a statement, Nicholls said: “I am very sad to hear of John’s passing. “My memories of working with you, dear John, on the streets are a joy and always will be. “God bless you and thank you for being in my life. Much love to you, your friends and your family.” Picture:

Photo: PA



In 2006, Savident's character was killed off on the show after suffering a stroke on the day he was supposed to marry Bev Unwin, played by Susie Blake. His character's death also saw Audrey Roberts admit she still loved him – even after turning down his marriage proposal years before. His career beyond Corrie has spanned political comedy Yes, Minister, biopic Gandhi, Stanley Kubrick dystopian thriller A Clockwork Orange and war film Battle Of Britain. He also appeared in Doctor Who and the period dramas The Remains Of The Day and Middlemarch. Learn more:

Grange Hill and Brookside star Stuart Organ has died

Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia and dementia He was also present in the first staging of the musical Phantom Of The Opera, in October 1986, in the role of the opera's owner, Monsieur Firmin. In 2011, he then returned to play the character in the Royal Albert Hall concert film. Savident was married to theater director Rona Hopkinson and they had two children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/john-savident-actor-who-played-fred-elliott-in-coronation-street-dies-13078994 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos