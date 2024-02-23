James Bond and Doctor Who actor Pamela Salem dies aged 80 | Movies





Pamela Salem, known for her role as James Bonds secretary Miss Moneypenny in Sean Connerys Never Say Never Again, has died at the age of 80. The British actor, who also had a role in 1978 crime film The Great Train Robbery opposite Connery, died on Wednesday according to Big Finish Productions. Born in 1944 in India, she attended Heidelberg university in Germany and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, before starting in repertory theater in Chesterfield and York. She also appeared in US drama series The West Wing, where she played the UK prime minister, and medical series ER. Salem was also known for her science fiction roles in Blakes 7, The Tripods and Into the Labyrinth. She reprized her role as Doctor Who character Prof Rachel Jensen, seen in 1988s Remembrance of the Daleks episodes with Sylvester McCoys seventh Doctor, and in the spin-off audio drama series Counter-Measures. Salem moved to Los Angeles in the 1990s, then Miami. In 2020, she returned to a reboot of the Doctor Who serial The Robots of Death where she originally played Toos opposite Tom Bakers fourth Doctor in an audio drama series, The Robots. Actor Karen Gledhill, who co-starred as Allison Williams in Counter-Measures, said: Pamela was the kindest, most generous actor I have ever worked with. Back in the 80s on Remembrance of the Daleks, my first proper TV job, she took me under her wing and led me through a wonderful but slightly daunting experience. We became friends, and whenever we met we were always so pleased to see each other. She also said they shared a mutual love of dogs she adored the canine friends that she often rescued and looked after. She was so loved, so respected and will be so missed, Gledhill added.

