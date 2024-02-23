Warner Bros. Discovery loss bigger than expected as Hollywood strikes dry up content pipeline





(Reuters) – Warner Bros. Discovery reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, as the media conglomerate struggled with the fallout from two Hollywood strikes on content production and a weak advertising market. Studios are still facing delays in releasing new content, particularly due to the lengthy post-production process, even though writers' and actors' strikes ended in September and November respectively. The company, formed by the union of WarnerMedia and Discovery, reported overall fourth-quarter revenue of $10.28 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $10.35 billion, data shows of the LSEG. Excluding items, it lost 16 cents per share, more than expected at a loss of 7 cents. The company's shares were down in choppy premarket trading. Advertising revenue in its networks segment fell 12% to $1.95 billion. Customers' shift to streaming from linear TV has hampered the company as it seeks to drive growth in its streaming services while avoiding the decline of its cable business. Warner Bros. Discovery said it had 97.7 million streaming customers worldwide at the end of the fourth quarter, including 1.3 million subscribers from its acquisition of BluTV. This compares to 95.1 million in the previous quarter. The company is pinning its hopes on the release of the second part of the sci-fi epic “Dune”, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. The release was delayed from November due to strikes in Hollywood. The pink-themed movie phenomenon “Barbie” helped the company explode box office numbers last year with more than $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales. The findings come as the U.S. entertainment industry is abuzz with new consolidation moves. Reuters reported in January, citing a source, that Skydance Media CEO David Ellison was exploring an all-cash offer to acquire entertainment company Paramount Global's parent company, National Amusements. This followed another Reuters report in December that Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and top Paramount boss Bob Bakish had met to discuss a potential deal. The story continues Costs fell nearly 19% to $10.47 billion as the company spent less on content and marketing. Free cash flow was $3.31 billion for the quarter ended December, beating estimates of $2.6 billion, according to Visible Alpha. (Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

