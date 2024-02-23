How Hollywood is crafting a new narrative on climate change

Many aspects of the climate movement needs to be overhauled – the terminology and expressions that only scientists, governments and corporate sustainability departments understand, the anonymous headline-grabbing statistics, the incessant berating of consumer behavior, and the doom and gloom narratives – just to name a few. At the same time, while the way the climate narrative is relayed to the masses is part of the problem, by all accounts it can be an integral part of the solution, and Hollywood is playing its part.

Take the Netflix show, Unstable, For example. In the new series, Rob Lowe plays a genius biotechnology innovator who has created a multitude of solutions to save the planet. The Hulu Mystery, A murder at the end of the world, focuses on a tech billionaire who wants to save the world from climate change. Hulu's Native American comedy-drama, Reservation dogsfeatures Dallas Goldtooth, a defender of Land Back Indigenous Sovereignty Movement. The CBS sitcom, Ghostslaunched an episode called “The Tree,” which delves into different ways a few of the central characters relate to nature and climate change.

And my favorite: an episode of Apple TV+ Ted Lasso spotlights beloved character, Sam Obisanya, as he takes a stand against AFC Richmond's fictional sponsor, Dubai Air, because it is owned by an oil company that is causing environmental and economic devastation to his country native Nigeria. In solidarity, Sam's teammates boycott the sponsor alongside him on the field, hiding the company logo on their jerseys. It's not just a story of bonds between footballers. This is the story of a victory for climate activism. We need more of this.

Businesses can follow suit. For organizations looking to amplify their environmental efforts, promoting stories of optimism and teamwork is essential. In addition to obtaining greater buy-in from stakeholders and their staff, this will enable their ESG (environmental, social and governance) the programs are more accessible and can potentially attract more attention from investors. As Ernst & Young relays, sustainability is everyone’s business.

Tell me something good

According to an analysis by the Norman Lear Center's Media Impact Project and Good energy, which helps TV and film creators tell compelling and accurate stories about climate, less than 3% of film and TV scripts from 2016 to 2020 mentioned climate-related terms. However, the Good Energy team shared with me that 2024 emits a different frequency, as they see a renewed appetite for climate representation, from individual writers and filmmakers to studios and production companies. Their dream scenario has a bigger impact on a systemic level in Hollywood – for climate representation to become the norm. Right now, it seems much more achievable than ever.

One of Good Energy's standout projects from last year was a collaboration with Scott Z. Burns on the series Extrapolations for Apple TV+. It was the first mainstream show focused entirely on climate. This year, Good Energy will have the opportunity to measure the impact of the show. For now, the organization is committed to ensuring that by 2027, 50% of contemporary television and film acknowledges climate change.

A more ecological type of screen

Looking for initiatives to bring climate realities to the screen without scaring people, alongside Good Energy, I connected with the Climate Summit in Hollywood. Entering its fifth year, the annual conference brings together entertainment and media professionals, activists and climate organizations to share knowledge and tools that can help Hollywood leverage its vast platform to communicate climate stories the way it is. as impactful as possible. Founded by Allison Begalman, Heather Fipps, Ali Weinstein and YEA! Impact, and presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, last year's event featured focus groups, workshops and a slate of A-list speakers, including Jane Fonda and Quinta Brunson.

As part of the summit, the co-founders are creating a marketplace for climate stories, building on a strategy they launched two years ago with their Climate Writing Pitchfest. In partnership with NBCUniversal, they received 120 submissions from writers around the world with varying levels of experience. Three projects out of 20 are now in development with producers and production companies met during Pitchfest. Diversity proved to be a critical part of the program's impact that year, with more than 60% of projects written by BIPOC screenwriters, a 40-year age difference between all participants and six countries different represented.

To add to the movement, NBCUniversal recently launched the Greener Light Program under his film studio, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). The program extends NBCUniversal's sustainability program throughout the filmmaking process, from script to screen, through development, production and distribution.

Kimberly Burnick, director of sustainable content and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and the GreenerLight program team believe it is important for them not to disrupt the creative process of television creators and filmmakers, but rather to comply with it and provide advice and resources. That's why they've partnered with environmental organizations, such as Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), which has dedicated branches to help storytellers access scientists and experts. Together, the two groups provide script critiques and workshops for NBCUniversal creatives to help them normalize sustainability on screen, whether that's having characters drive electric vehicles or having a point entire plot dedicated to a climate problem.

Climate change affects every aspect of our lifestyles. So it was only a matter of time before mainstream programming began to reflect this – beyond the apocalyptic narratives that many dystopian news headlines and films perpetuate. As climate discourse continues to evolve and become increasingly embedded in our culture, values-aligned businesses have the opportunity to support the entertainment industry's efforts, as well as grassroots activism, through through funding, branded content partnerships and creating their own awareness campaigns. to ecological practices.