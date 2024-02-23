Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton February 23-25, 2024





When: 7 p.m. Saturday February 24 Or: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy Details: Get ready to move and groove as Dayton Contemporary Dance Company pays homage to Motown's iconic blend of R&B, soul, jazz and funk. DCDC Music Director Deron Bell and his band will perform hits from legends such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5 among many others. Cost: $20 to $45 More information: 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 2. Indigo Girls When: 7:30 p.m. Friday February 23 Or: Victoria Theater, 138 N. Main St., Dayton Details: Indigo Girls has been active since its inception in Georgia in 1985. However, it's a time of high-profile projects for the folk-rock group with a new documentary, Its Only Life After All and songs from the jukebox musical film, Glitter and Doom. Oh, and the Indigo Girls' 1989 hit, Closer To Fine, was used prominently in director Greta Gerwig's 2023 box office hit, Barbie. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $50.50 to $70.50 More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org 3. A doll's house, part 2 When: Until February 25: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday Or: Herbst Theater of Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton Details: Wright State University presents an exceptional region premiere of Lucas Hnath's contemporary-flavored follow-up to Henrik Ibsens' classic 2017 Tony Award-nominated drama. Centered on the return to the messy homeland of former housewife turned famous author Nora Helmer, this incredibly witty play about feminism and forgiveness is staged with great charm, heartbreak, intimacy and volatility by Human Race Theater Company artistic director Emily N. Wells. The uniformly excellent and wonderfully mature cast consists of a truly dynamic Alexis Wentworth as the newly invigorated but troubled Nora, a believably conflicted Julian Goldenstein as the startled Torvald, a terrifically expressive Taylor Greny (a knockout earlier this season in The Liar) as Nora and Torvald's devoted housekeeper. Anne Marie and Emma Kopec, beautifully understated, as Emmy, Nora and Torvald's daughter proudly enters adulthood on her own terms. Performed in 90 minutes with no intermission, Hnath's powerful play is a powerful reminder that saying goodbye to a long-term relationship can be liberating, but that emotional scars linger forever in the mind and heart. Don't miss this show. Cost: $5 to $15 More information: 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu Explore Centerville grad on American Idol gets golden ticket to Hollywood 4. Oscar Shorts 2024: Documentary When: February 23-29; 4:15 p.m. Friday to Sunday; 7:15 p.m. Monday to Tuesday; and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Or: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: This year's Oscar nominees for Best Documentary Short are The ABCs of Book Banning, The Barber of Little Rock, Island in Between, The Last Repair Shop and Ni Ni & Wi P. Cost: $6.50 to $10.50 More information: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 5. Gem City R&B Kickback II When: 7:30 p.m. Friday February 23 Or: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton Details: Attorney Michael Wright and Owens Entertainment and Management present Gem City R&B Kickback II featuring Ashanti, who was already turning heads as a teen artist. She was featured on hits by Fat Joe and Ja Rule before launching a solo career. Ashanti soon had her own hits like Foolish, Rock Wit U (Awww Baby) and Rain on Me. The singer-actress will be joined in Dayton by 112, Changing Faces and Adina Howard. This show is reserved for ages 18 and over. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $79 to $150 More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org 6. Annual Fairborns Fashion Show When: 3 p.m. Sunday February 25 Or: Kingdom Purpose Ministries, 100 N. Broad St., Fairborn Details: This second annual event will feature an art showcase and vendor after-party beginning at 6 p.m. at Main House Events, 104 W. Main St., Fairborn. Cost: $25. Free parking. More information: Tickets and donations available at the African Utopia store, 422 W. Main St., Fairborn and The Man House Events. 7. Jazz Weekend in Beavercreek When: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday February 23 and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday February 24 Or: Beavercreek High School, 2660 Dayton-Xenia Road. Details: This annual educational jazz festival is organized and presented by the Beavercreek Music Parents Association. The primary goal is to expose youth and residents of Beavercreek and surrounding communities to a variety of jazz forms and styles and to provide opportunities to learn about musical careers directly from jazz musicians professionals. Cost: $35 for adults. $30 for students and seniors. More information: www.weekendofjazz.org Explore Motown Salute to Troy Celebrates Black History Month 8. Johnny Cash The Official Concert Experience When: 7 p.m. Saturday February 24 Or: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton Details: This concert brings songs and stories from Man in Black to the stage in a way audiences have never seen or heard before with video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above stage, a live band and singers. accompany him in perfect synchronization. Cost: $35.50 to $75.50 More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 9. 38 Special When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday February 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Or: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams Street, Troy Details: This year marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of 38 Special in Jacksonville, Florida. The southern rockers went on to place 15 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including nine in the Top 40. Even though the members change, the group still performs for more than 100 dates a year. 38 Special performs with special guests Rusted Reserve. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $29 to $119 More information: 937-339-2911 or www.hobartarena.com. 10. Bowling for Pride When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 24 Or: Poelking Lanes, 1403 Wilmington Ave., Dayton Details: This 16th annual event is a fundraiser to benefit the Greater Dayton LGBT Center. Cost: $25 More information: www.daytonlgbtcenter.org

