Why Hollywood keeps throwing movies in the trash





Terrible or not, he's not quite the outlier that many in Hollywood would have you believe. Netflix, for example, is sitting on an unreleased Halle Berry sci-fi film, The Mothership, from Bridge of Spies co-writer Matthew Charman. The premise is intriguing. Berry plays a single mother who tries to raise her family after her husband mysteriously disappears. She then discovers an alien mothership under the family farm: it could well hold the key to her husband's disappearance! Who wouldn't want to see Halle Berry fighting aliens? Netflix, for one of the company's content managers, Bela Bajaria, said that everyone who had seen the mothership agreed that it was better not to watch it. Of course, the same could be said of Love Island and look at its success. However, Bajaria stood firm. It doesn't happen very often, it's very rare, she said at a press conference. If you think about how many things we make, it's a rare thing. But it was a time when there were a lot of production problems, creative problems. It may be rare, but it's not uncommon. The Hollywood archives are full of films destined never to see the light of day, the logic of their banishment often shrouded in mystery. For example, as Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy counts down to Oscar night next month, few have mentioned his unpublished 2007 period piece, Hippie Hippie Shake, in which he starred alongside by Sienna Miller in a retelling of the true story in Oz magazine. trial for obscenity in 1970. It was never released, the rumor being that it was simply too terrible to inflict on the public. Finally, after asking repeatedly, I was allowed to see a copy of the film, which in my opinion is probably the worst film ever made in the 21st century, said Felix Dennis, the Oz editor played in Hippie Hippie Shake by Chris ODowd. . An absolutely stinking dog breakfast.

