Moorestown Mall store leaving soon; space for the new games center





A discount store at Moorestown Mall will soon close its doors to make way for a new entertainment center concept. Turn7 recently posted signs announcing its closure and reduction of merchandise. The retailer, which specializes in selling a wide variety of products originally returned in-store, took over the former Lord + Taylor department store that also served as a mass COVID vaccination center in the early months of the pandemic. Township and mall officials have targeted the 121,000-square-foot space for an unnamed entertainment business that will offer games of chance and skill. Burlington County voters approved a referendum in November that would allow the mall to open such a location. More:A park named for civil rights activists was forgotten until recently. Moorestown Mayor Nicole Gillespie said, “It passed by a very wide margin (3,762-1834). We are very excited to see this new entertainment concept come to life. » More:Camden Waterfront could add concession stand offering food, drinks and liquor Although the mall has not officially released any statement regarding the upcoming project, they were able to confirm that the project is underway. “We are thrilled to be able to take the next step in transforming Moorestown Shopping Center into a complete community hub with fun for everyone and we look forward to being able to share more details about the new tenants in the coming weeks,” said mall owner PREIT. in a report. The venue will likely feature roller skating, virtual reality, escape rooms, bowling, laser tag, arcades, go karts and more. Gambling at the venue would be regulated by the state's Legalized Gambling Control Commission. Gillespie previously said the games would not be casino-style or in-person and the prizes would not be cash or anything of high value. Nick Butler is an impact reporter for the Courier Post, Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering community news in South Jersey. Do you have any advice or anecdotes? Contact [email protected]. Subscribe to stay informed.

