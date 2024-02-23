WWE frenzy reaches fever pitch as Superstars clash at Optus Stadium





WWE madness culminates in Perth ahead of tomorrow night's exclusive Australian Elimination Chamber

Pre-match event for fans today to attract thousands to Optus Stadium

Follows the opening of the WWE pop-up store in the CBD and city-wide activations

WWE Premium Live Event proudly supported by the Western Australian Government

Wrestling fever has gripped Western Australia and thousands of fans are expected to flock to Optus Stadium today to watch WWE Superstars battle it out ahead of tomorrow's Elimination Chamber: Perth. Open to all fans from 12 p.m., today's free media and fan event will showcase rivalries between WWE Superstars and set the stage for tomorrow night's exclusive Premium Live event in Australia, with expected appearances from WWE Superstars including Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Randy Orton and Becky Lynch. and content director, Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Special train services will be running between Perth and Stadium Station to help supporters enjoy the free entertainment at the Optus Stadium South Oval. WWE Superstars touched down in WA on Wednesday, their longest presence in the market, with Perth rolling out the red carpet with banners across the city, light activations at iconic Perth locations and a unique supermarket for fans in Forrest Place. Limited tickets are available for the WWE Premium Live event on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the sports entertainment spectacle, where superstars will compete in a custom-built wrestling arena. Supported by the WA Government, WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is expected to generate millions of dollars in visitor spending and boost local tourism, hospitality and accommodation businesses. Elimination Chamber: Perth will be broadcast live to WWE's vast global audience of 165 countries and more than 1 billion homes. The Superstars visited iconic Perth locations like Rottnest Island, the Margaret River region and the Swan Valley, which will be featured on the event broadcast and posted on the Superstars' social media channels, which reach a combined audience of more than of a billion social media. followers. Final tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth are available at ticketmaster.com.au. Comments attributed to Minister of Tourism Rita Saffioti: “Today’s free event will be an incredible taste of the fun, chaos and surprises of Elimination Chamber: Perth promises to drop into WWE fans tomorrow night, when WWE Superstars take to the stage the ring at Optus Stadium. “We know Elimination Chamber: Perth will be an unforgettable night of sports entertainment, with dozens of fans coming together to watch the best Superstars battle it out for WWE supremacy, including thousands of out-of-towners of the state, pumping millions into our tourism and hospitality industries. “I encourage everyone to come and experience today’s huge fan event at Optus Stadium’s Southern Oval – especially those who have traveled to Perth – and for those who don’t have tickets, to collect the last places for tomorrow night's spectacular.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wa.gov.au/government/media-statements/Cook-Labor-Government/WWE-frenzy-hits-fever-pitch-as-Superstars-face-off-at-Optus-Stadium-20240223 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos