The downsides of streaming services – The Minnesota Daily





Like the combined price of all major streaming services currently eclipses that of cable televisionthis made some nostalgic for a media viewing experience that was not defined by decision paralysis. Looking back, there was something simple and special about limiting cable TV's choice. Nonetheless, studies show that the majority of young adults in the United States primarily use streaming services to watch TV. Jerry Kuhlman, a 27-year-old undergraduate student at the University of Minnesota, agrees that finding things to stream can seem daunting. In general, finding something new that you might like is tricky and difficult, Kuhlmann said. While many have stopped watching cable, other online platforms are filling the void that cable once filled. The only thing that really made me stop is that I have other things to watch. Today, I can watch anything, anytime on YouTube, Kuhlmann said. Eric Patton, president of Studio U, agrees that YouTube helps fill the role of casual viewing. When it comes to having things running, like in the background, usually I don't turn to a streaming service, I turn to YouTube, Patton said. I put together a video test. Often that's when it resolves my decision paralysis, is when I need something that I know I'm not going to pay attention to. Dilan Parekh, inventory manager at Studio U, feels paralyzed when it comes to deciding what to watch with family, but not as much alone. I think when it comes to watching stuff with my family, I definitely find myself scrolling through different services to find what movie to watch, Parekh said. For me personally, it's more like, I know what I want to watch, and I have to figure out if it's on a streaming service that I own. A new problematic aspect of the streaming era has emerged in recent years, with services remove original shows that have not been broadcast in any other formatforcing Internet archivists to be the sole protectors of these works. Patton disputes this practice. From the perspective of someone who loves making videos and films, this would be the worst. The time and effort you put into creating shows is simply incredible, Patton said. From the viewer's point of view, when it's removed, it's just kind of a feeling: Why? Why are you doing this to us? Although the convenience of streaming services has given the consumer the advantage of choice, this shift has come at the expense of long-standing practices within the media industry. These days, for TV companies, it's basically streaming or nothing. Chances are, your favorite Netflix original show won't be released on physical media and could disappear from the streaming service at any time, almost as if it never existed. As streaming continues to dominate and new streaming services are created, streaming companies need to keep in mind that there is still a lot of room for improvement in the streaming world on the consumer side.

