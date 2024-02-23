Israel's proposed Eurovision entry causes a storm





Even before this week's uproar, Israel's participation in this year's Eurovision, to be held in Malmö, Sweden, had cast a shadow over the event. As the death toll from Israel's military offensive in Gaza rises, hundreds of musicians in countries including Sweden, Denmark and Iceland have signed petitions urging the European Broadcasting Union to ban Israel, following a similar decision in 2022 banning Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The European Broadcasting Union has repeatedly rejected the comparison between Israel and Russia. We understand the deeply held concerns and opinions around the current conflict in the Middle East, the union said in a statement this month, but Eurovision was not a competition between governments. At this year's Eurovision, Israel will be represented by Eden Golan, a 20-year-old pop singer who was selected earlier this month when she won a TV show called Rising Star, performing an Aerosmith cover . During this final broadcast, Golan referred to the approximately 130 hostages that Israel believes Hamas is holding in Gaza. We're not really going to be okay until everyone goes home, she said. However, which song Golan will sing at Eurovision doesn't just depend on her. Kan has been evaluating potential tracks, and although he has submitted October Rain for approval, the network is not expected to officially announce Israel's song until March 10, giving him time to modify it, if necessary. Throughout Eurovision's history, the European Broadcasting Union has sometimes intervened when it detected political overtones in proposed entries, said Chris West, the author of A History of Eurovision . In 2009, he said, Georgia withdrawn from competition because the organizers objected to a song called We don't want to put. The song was seen as a statement against Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, West said. And in 2015, Armenia changed the title of its entry to “Do Not Deny,” as it was widely interpreted as a reference to Turkey's denial of the Ottoman Empire's genocide of Armenians. The song was renamed Face the Shadow, West said.

